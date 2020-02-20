The cast and creative team of South Korean film “Parasite” attend press conference in Seoul

Bong Joon-ho, director of the South Korean film “Parasite”, answers questions at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2020. “Parasite”, a South Korean black comedy, became the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for best picture, and also nabbed awards for best original screenplay, best international feature film and best director for Bong Joon-ho at the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)