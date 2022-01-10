The cause of a fatal fire in a Dauphin County home early Monday is still unknown.

The cause of a fatal fire that occurred Monday morning in a Dauphin County home is still under investigation.

In the early hours of January, a fire broke out in a home in Middle Paxton Township.

Ten are being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

The fire marshal was dispatched to assist local fire departments after a fire broke out in the 100 block of Landshill Lane in Middle Paxton Township at 2:30 a.m.

Craig W Main, the home’s sole occupant, was discovered dead inside.

According to state police, the PSP Fire Marshal is still looking into the incident, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

