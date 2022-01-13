According to an inquest, the cause of death for BBC reporter John Stevenson, who was found dead next to his partner’s body, is still unknown.

According to an inquest, the cause of death for BBC reporter John Stevenson, who was discovered dead next to his partner’s body, is still unknown.

The cause of death for BBC reporter John Stevenson, who was discovered dead next to his partner’s body, is unknown, according to the inquest.

In Aberdare, Wales, 68-year-old John Stevenson was found sitting on his lounge floor.

Police found his partner Mark Turner’s body face down next to him after a district nurse was unable to wake them.

According to an inquest, Stevenson, a former BBC Wales political correspondent, died of natural causes following a stroke.

The exact circumstances of his death, however, are unknown because a post-mortem report failed to reveal how he died.

Mark died on March 12, 2020, in a double tragedy with no evidence of how he died.

“The younger man’s arms appeared to be in a position suggesting an attempt by him to lift the other man [Stevenson],” said Dr. Stephen Leadbeatter, a consultant forensic pathologist.

“I also understood that crime scene investigators found no evidence of violence or a struggle at the scene.”

He told the court that the cause of death was “uncertain” and that there was no evidence that “indicates trauma played a role.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning and an “electrical accident” were ruled out by experts.

Stevenson’s speech and mobility deteriorated after a second stroke in 2017, according to the inquest, and Mark became his full-time carer.

An ex-BBC colleague, Bethan Price, claims she spoke with him on February 26 but received no response when she messaged him again on March 8.

Stevenson’s daughter sent her a text message later informing her that both of them had died.

According to South Wales Central Assistant Coroner David Regan, Mr Stevenson died “likely” before March 12, but he couldn’t give a precise date.

“On March 12, police responding to a welfare concern discovered him deceased on the floor of his home’s living room,” he said, adding that the death was natural.

“His deceased partner, who was in charge of his care, was also present.”

No one else was suspected of being involved in the incident, and the property was safe.

“The cause of Mr Stevenson’s death has yet to be determined, but it is most likely natural.”

Stevenson worked for the BBC for more than 40 years, covering major stories from Westminster.

He had expressed an interest in politics, but added cryptically that he felt pressured to “compliance” as a gay man.

Following his alcohol problems, the journalist went to work for the BBC in Cardiff as a researcher, but left “under a big black cloud”…

