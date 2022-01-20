The cause of death of a 100-year-old man discovered after a house fire in central Pennsylvania is still unknown, according to the coroner’s office.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is awaiting test results to determine the cause of death of a 100-year-old man discovered after a house fire overnight.

Samuel Helsley was pronounced dead in a home on the 300 block of Arendtsville Road in Biglerville on Thursday morning, according to Coroner Pat Felix.

According to Felix, his cause of death is pending toxicology results.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the fire was first reported at 1 a.m. and was put out about three hours later.

The fire was started by faulty wiring in the basement of the house, according to state police.

According to authorities, Helsley was the only person inside the house at the time of the fire.

