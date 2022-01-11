The cause of the helicopter crash in Israel is described as “unknown.”

Two pilots died in a helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa.

According to a military spokesman, the cause of the military helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa in northern Israel is still unknown.

A Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of Haifa on Monday, killing two of its pilots.

A third member of the crew was hurt.

Army spokesman Ran Kochav ruled out the possibility of an attack, citing the low likelihood of an electronic attack.

“It’s still unclear whether the cause was human error or technical error,” Kochav told FM 103 in his hometown.

“In fact, we don’t know the answer to the question at this time; we’re just getting started on the investigation, and all possibilities are on the table.”

“Certainly, I don’t have an answer to these questions,” he admitted.

The helicopter “fell in the water without prior contact,” according to the army spokesman, who added that the pilot did not have time to send distress signals.

“There were many reports yesterday, most of them are incorrect,” Kochav said in response to a question about whether the crash was caused by a terrorist attack.

“We’re just getting started with the investigation,” Kochav said. “Fortunately, one of the crew members, a Navy officer, is still alive, and I believe that once he recovers, we’ll be able to figure out what happened.”

The helicopter has been in service with the Israeli Air Force for more than 25 years, according to the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.

*Bassel Barakat of Ankara contributed to this article.