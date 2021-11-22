The CBI claims that economic clusters outside of London can help the UK’s ‘branch line economy.’

According to Tony Danker, director general of the organization, high-value sectors like the automobile industry, successful individual companies, a focus on skills, and regional investment can all help boost productivity.

According to the CBI, the Government can have a “shot at redemption” in leveling up the UK by using four levers to deliver economic growth.

Mr Danker said the country has had to live with the consequences of “offering little more than benign neglect” while “chasing an economic policy that was ambivalent about levelling down” at the CBI’s annual conference at the Port of Tyne in South Shields.

According to him, the UK operates as a “branch line economy,” with the most productive parts of the economy and company headquarters concentrated in London and the South East.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, London ranks first in 13 of 17 productivity sectors, while the South East ranks third in 13 of them.

The body’s plan is to create economic clusters – a concept that has gained traction in other parts of the world – where businesses gather in one area for mutual benefit, resulting in a much-needed contribution to leveling up.

Finance in London, oil and gas in Aberdeen, and science in Cambridge are examples of such clusters, while South Wales has emerged as a major player in the compound semiconductor market.

Sunderland, which is a hub for high-skilled car manufacturing jobs, has productivity that is 3% higher than the national average.

The CBI is establishing a Centre for Thriving Regions to help companies engage in “true economic place-making.”

It will produce a “leveling up playbook” that will serve as the “go to bible” for bringing high-quality industries and jobs to all parts of the UK.

The clustering model will be tested in two pilots by the center, which will be led by leading businesses and will draw on the body’s 800-strong regional council network.

“For us, a clusters approach is the answer,” Mr Danker said.

When a large number of businesses are clustered together, they compete while also cooperating.”

