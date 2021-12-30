Regardless of your vaccination status, the CDC warns against taking a cruise.

Regardless of your vaccination status, the CDC advises against taking a cruise.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people not to go on cruises on Thursday, regardless of their vaccination status, due to onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant.

The CDC has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of the COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC.

The agency did not say how many people were infected.

The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, even if people are fully vaccinated and have received a booster, and the risk of contracting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, according to the CDC.

Regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, the CDC advised cruise passengers to get tested and stay in quarantine for five days after docking.

The omicron variant has caused a spike in cases across the US, including in Florida, the cruise industry’s heartland.

This week, the state set a new daily case record with more than 58,000 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that cruise ships have been denied entry into some foreign ports, cruise lines in the United States have not announced any plans to cancel trips.