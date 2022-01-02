The CDC is considering making the COVID-19 test mandatory for asymptomatic people, according to Fauci.

The CDC is considering requiring a COVID-19 test for asymptomatic individuals, according to Fauci.

WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads across the country, top federal health officials are considering adding a negative test to the coronavirus’s five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans, according to the White House’s top medical adviser.

Prof. Dr.

After receiving significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week, Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance.

Decree No.

If people infected with COVID-19 are no longer experiencing symptoms or have a fever, isolation restrictions have been reduced from 10 days to five days under new guidance.

Following that, they must spend the next five days wearing a mask when in public.

Many health professionals have criticized the guidelines for not requiring a negative antigen test before leaving isolation.

“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people to get tested during that five-day period,” Fauci explained.

“Looking at it again, there may be an option there, that testing could be a part of it, and I believe we’ll hear more from the CDC in the next day or so.”

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, the United States has seen a “vertical increase” in new cases, with an average of 400,000 cases per day, and hospitalizations have also increased.

He said, “We are definitely in the midst of a very severe surge and uptick in cases.”

“We’ve seen an unprecedented acceleration of cases, far beyond anything we’ve seen before.”

Fauci is concerned that the omicron variant is overburdening the health-care system and causing “major disruption” to other vital services.

“When I say major disruption,” Fauci said, “you’re going to see stresses on the system, and the system being people with any kind of job… especially critical jobs to keep society functioning normally.”

“We already know that fire departments and police departments in various cities have reported that 10, 20, 25, and sometimes 30% of the population is sick.

And this is something we must be concerned about because we want…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.