The CDC says it’s time to ditch the cloth masks in order to help control COVID-19.

To help control COVID-19, which mask should you use? The CDC says it’s time to ditch the cloth mask.

Bloomberg News (TNS) reporter Fiona Rutherford contributed to this report.

Faced with an increase in coronavirus cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, US health officials recommended that the general public use medical-grade face masks.

In new guidance published Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised earlier guidelines that discouraged the use of gold-standard N95 masks.

The agency had previously proposed that such masks be reserved for medical personnel.

Health officials are looking for ways to slow the spread of omicron, which prefers the upper airways and has spread at least twice as fast as delta.

COVID-19 guidelines were recently relaxed, allowing people to leave isolation five days after their symptoms have subsided if they wear masks in public for another five days.

The CDC continues to advise people aged 2 and up to wear well-fitting masks while indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, and emphasizes that any mask is better than none.

While N95 masks aren’t in short supply in most hospitals, supplies are fragile, according to Blair Childs, a spokesperson for Premier Inc., a leading health-care and hospital supply company.

Childs believes that encouraging their use more widely could lead to hoarding and counterfeiting.

“While well-intentioned,” Childs said, “proposals to provide N95 masks to all Americans in a short period of time are misguided and have the potential to throw the health-care supply chain into disarray.”

Masks made of N95

According to a statement from the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the highest grade surgical N95 respirators should be reserved for health-care personnel, but regular, non-surgical N95 masks are appropriate for public use, particularly in settings where the risk of spread is high.

Early this week, speculation about the update contributed to a spike in prices for the gold standard N95 and KN95 face coverings on sites like Amazon.

Concerned customers ditched their basic cloth or surgical masks in favor of something more protective.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country, threatening to disrupt the lives of infected or exposed workers and students.

Booster doses are recommended for all adults, according to health officials.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidelines…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.