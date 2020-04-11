The ceiling fresco of the St. Jakobus church in Röthenbach

Sa hiker strays to Röthenbach, the seven-hundred-soul village in the Allgäu. And in the little St. Jakobus church built in 1785, it will not only be quiet at lunchtime, but almost always. The view wanders through the room. Wherever you look, there is rural baroque on the walls. The ceiling fresco in the dome also initially looks ordinary. The crucified Christ looms in the middle, surrounded by angels and putti, above it float God the Father and the Holy Spirit. To his right – as described in the Bible – is the group of the righteous, the pious and the saved. They are the usual suspects: bishops and monks, pilgrims and nuns. We know St. George with lance and dragon, Francis of Assisi is also there, alongside the apostles Peter and Paul. A rather local celebrity is the “Good Beth von Reute”, one of the last mystics of the Middle Ages, kneeling in front of an Allgäu farming family with a small child.

It gets more exciting with the damned. They have arrived at the place assigned to them to the left of the cross. The high priest Kaiphas looks defiantly and inconsiderately, while Judas Iscariot looks pale and agitated, his hand clasps the bag with the silver pieces. The two are familiar biblical villains. But then unusually modern contemporaries appear on the scene that one would not have expected in a baroque fresco. Champagne-drinking gentlemen in tailcoats are chatting around a blonde with a low-cut, red evening dress.

Put the leader in hell

What’s so bad about a hilarious party that it has to end in hell? It is a group of new rich war profiteers who toast their splendid profits while at the same time the common people are starving and dying. This is how the painter explained it, and one understands why he lets a nasty devil with wings and horns crawl out of the abyss behind the unsuspecting gentlemen, who will ask them in the near future to accompany them downstairs. Two poorly dressed workers with flat caps stand side by side; one disrespectfully smokes a cigarette, the other points with an outstretched arm at the crucified Christ. Does he make fun of himself, does he blaspheme? Are the two communist proletarians, atheists or just little crooks? In any case, the painter sees them as far from God and also places them in the left corner.

And then? Then the viewer, already rigid in the neck, recognizes nothing but old acquaintances! The thick-bodied bald man in a suit and bow-tie who smokes his cigar with relish unmistakably resembles Winston Churchill. The British prime minister ordered air raids on German cities towards the end of World War II, which killed countless civilians. That is probably why the painter joined him to the damned. But it gets thicker. Right next to Churchill stands a man in dark clothes, his hair parted severely on the sides, a black beard over his upper lip, his right arm clasped convulsively in his jacket – Adolf Hitler, who looks like a chief accountant with a blank look through a pince-nez into the distance.

What is actually going on here? During the Second World War, the Rösch couple lost their only son, Georg, who died in Russia on Christmas Day 1942. Out of grief, clearly mixed with bitterness, the pious people commissioned a ceiling fresco for the village church. They paid four thousand Reichsmarks to the painter August Braun from Wangen, an enormous sum for which a factory worker would have had to work for two years. The result is a painting that is artistically daring and probably unique in Germany. It contains a lot of explosives for debates, and promptly it is sometimes downplayed. Some see the portrayed people not as clearly personal portraits but as allegorical figures. Not Churchill, but a profit-oriented entrepreneur – not Hitler, but an insensitive bureaucrat are depicted there, universal caricatures, but no people in contemporary history. The church leader speaks cautiously of “modern atheists, those without interests and people of pleasure”. On the other hand, the city archivist Michael Barczyk, who in the painting undoubtedly recognizes an allusion to Hitler and interprets August Braun’s fresco in the parish church in Röthenbach as a “sign of passive resistance” against the Hitler regime, as a hidden anti-fascist protest. Putting the Fiihrer in Hell was life threatening in the Third Reich. Even for minor insults, even for jokes, the authors were sent to the front or disappeared in the concentration camp. How could the painter get away with such a tremendous attack? Why did the subversion go unnoticed?

“The Röthenbachers held together,” explains the former mayor, which is why the painter was not denounced and nothing was done to him. But maybe it was also because the local group leader never visited the church.