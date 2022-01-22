The Celtic Connection festival in Glasgow kicks off with a spectacular Viking torch-lit march.

The Celtic Connection festival in Glasgow kicks off with a spectacular torch-lit Viking march.

The festival got underway in style this evening with a torch-lit march through Glasgow’s streets as part of Shetland 550, a commemoration of the Islands’ unique music and heritage.

The Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow kicked off in spectacular fashion this evening with a celebratory Viking torch-lit march through the streets.

The march was part of Shetland 550, a commemoration of the Islands’ unique music and heritage. Shetland was annexed from Norway to Scotland 550 years ago in February.

It took place ahead of two specially-commissioned Shetland 550: Norn Voices concerts at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, which will feature a number of Shetland’s most prominent cultural ambassadors, as well as some of their closest musical friends.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Stunning images of a Viking torch-lit march through Glasgow

With flaming torches, cheers, and songs celebrating Up Helly Aa, Shetland vikings greeted audiences at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

With more than 500 artists participating across the festival, this year’s hybrid Celtic Connections program includes around 60 lively in-person concerts, a number of intimate filming sessions, and an exciting digital offering.

The festival will last until the 6th of February.

Visit www.celticconnections.com for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.