The chancellorship of Austria will be handed over to an Austrian interior minister.

The ruling People’s Party has chosen Nehammer to succeed Sebastian Kurz as party leader.

Following former government head Sebastian Kurz’s departure from politics, Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer was named as the country’s next chancellor on Friday.

Nehammer announced at a press conference that the ruling conservative People’s Party (OVP) had elected him as party leader to succeed Kurz, who resigned as chancellor in October.

In a unanimous decision of the party, Nehammer was also nominated to succeed Alexander Schallenberg as chancellor.

Reshuffle of the Cabinet

After meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen, Nehammer said he would take over as chancellor and that there would be a cabinet reshuffle.

He stated that the finance, education, and interior ministers would all be replaced in the new cabinet, with current Foreign Minister Schallenberg returning to his previous position.

On the cabinet changes, the current interior minister stated that he had met with Werner Kogler, the leader of the OVP’s coalition partner Green Party and deputy prime minister, and reached an agreement.

Kurz resigns from politics.

Sebastian Kurz, who also served as the leader of the OVP, announced his retirement from politics on Thursday.

Following Kurz’s announcement, then-Finance Minister Gernot Blumel and Education Minister Heinz Fassmann, both of whom were charged with corruption, announced their resignations.

Premier Schallenberg also stated that he would hand over the prime ministership to the OVP’s new leader.

On Oct. 1, Kurz was forced to resign as chancellor.

After being implicated in a public investigation into graft, bribery, and breach of trust, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

After Kurz, Schallenberg, the then-foreign minister, took over as chancellor.

