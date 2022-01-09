The changes that staff want to see in the NHS to improve healthcare for all

Ministers and health chiefs can do so much more to ensure annual winter crises end once and for all, from more nurseries in hospitals to help for student nurses.

According to the most recent provisional data up to October, the NHS employed a record number of doctors (over 127,700) and nurses (nearly 310,100).

There are over 4,800 additional doctors and over 10,900 additional nurses working in the NHS now than there were in October 2020.

In England, there are now over 1.2 million full-time equivalent employees working in NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups, up from 44,700 a year ago.

However, retention remains a major issue, with an analysis by i showing that 6,756 employees left the health service between July and September last year due to concerns about work-life balance.

This is the highest number since records began in 2011 and represents a 27% increase over the previous quarter (March-June).

Health care professionals, unsurprisingly, have a lot of ideas about how to keep skilled employees.

Here are a few examples.

Chancellor George Osbourne announced in his Autumn Statement of 2015 that he would eliminate tuition fee grants for student nurses and replace them with loans, claiming that this would free up £800 million in government spending.

The Royal College of Nursing warned that the move would put the UK in a “precarious position,” and the NHS still lacks 40,000 nurses.

Students currently receive a grant of between £5,000 and £8,000 – higher if you study learning disabilities nursing, where there are more shortages – but it is not as good as the bursary that covered tuition fees prior to 2016.

As a result, a large number of nurses are graduating with debts that they would not have had prior to 2016.

The RCN is urging the government to eliminate self-funded tuition fees for all nursing, midwifery, and allied health care students; to introduce universal, living maintenance grants that reflect actual student need; and to reimburse tuition fees or forgive current debt for all nursing, midwifery, and allied health care students who have been impacted by the removal of the bursary.

Childcare – and the cost of it – is a major concern for younger employees.

Some hospitals, including King’s College in London and North Tyneside, Wansbeck, and Hexham in North Tyneside.

