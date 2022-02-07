The charity train from Turkiye is on its way to Afghanistan.

A charity train from Turkiye is set to travel to Afghanistan.

Afghans have received emergency assistance from 11 different humanitarian organizations.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Monday, a special charity train from Turkiye will arrive in Afghanistan carrying 750 tons of emergency supplies.

Last month, the train left Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

Under the auspices of the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), at least 11 Turkiye-based humanitarian organizations are delivering aid to Afghanistan, which is suffering from a food shortage and is in desperate need of medical assistance.

To get to Afghanistan, the train traveled 4,168 kilometers (3,590 miles) through Iran and Turkmenistan.

According to Turkiye’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, around 12.9 million children in Afghanistan require assistance due to extreme weather conditions.

Last week, Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kinik visited Afghanistan and held high-level meetings to discuss humanitarian aid distribution to Afghans.

Afghanistan’s plight is described as one of the world’s fastest-growing humanitarian crises by aid organizations.

According to the United Nations, half of the population is now suffering from acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced, and millions of children have been forced to drop out of school.

The UN and its partners had previously launched a (dollar)4.4 billion funding appeal to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan in 2022.

Millions of Afghans are on the verge of starvation, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has urged the international community to release frozen assets and restart the country’s banking system.