The Chiefs will be without their starting offensive lineman for several weeks.

The Chiefs’ starting offensive lineman will be out for a few weeks.

Getty Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive tackle Mike Remmers.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense will face additional adversity before even taking the field on Sunday, November 14, as they travel to Las Vegas for only their second divisional matchup of the season.

Mike Remmers, an offensive tackle, has been placed on injured reserve, according to the NFL’s transaction report from Saturday, November 13th.

OT Mike Remmers has been placed on injured reserve by the (hashtag)Chiefs, which will keep him out for at least the next three weeks.

Since Week 8, Remmers (knee) has been on the team’s injury report.

14 November 2021 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71)

He did not play in Kansas City’s 13-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

In Weeks 7 and 8, Remmers had started at right tackle against the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants, respectively.

After he is placed on injured reserve, the Chiefs will be without their veteran lineman for at least three weeks.

This also means we won’t see Remmers until Week 12, at the very least, after the team’s bye week.

Appropriately Address a Situation of Need

First-year tackle Lucаs Niаng, who started seven games at right tackle this season before losing his job to Remmers, is out for the Week 10 matchup due to a rib injury suffered in the win over Green Bаy.

Because Remmers and Niаng are out, the Chiefs will turn to Andrew Wylie, a four-year veteran who has started 35 games in his career, 14 of which were with Kansas City last season at right guаrd, according to Pro Footbаll Reference.

As the Chiefs prepare for the first of two games against the Raiders, the right tackle position is clearly a concern.

The Kansas City offense will face a defense led by defensive end Mаxx Crosby, who has seven sacks and a quarterback rating of 91.

He got a 9 out of 10 from PFF…

