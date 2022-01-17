The ‘child rapist’ was cornered by the ‘victim’s’ hero brother-in-law, who chased him through the snow with a baseball bat.

The alleged victim’s hero brother-in-law cornered a “CHILD rapist” up a tree and chased him through the snow with a baseball bat.

Cops surrounded and handcuffed suspect Roman Shchukin, 38, after he climbed down the tree in Omsk, Russia, after three hours of sitting in the branches in -19C temperatures.

A 15-year-old girl is accused of being raped by the man.

After suffering serious internal injuries, the alleged victim raised the alarm by running to her sister’s house. She was then rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The girl’s brother-in-law chased the suspected paedophile through the snow with a baseball bat in his hand.

Shchukin, a foundry worker with a criminal record, chose to flee the ambush by climbing a tree.

Shchukin was seen hiding in the treetops, while the alleged victim’s hero brother-in-law stood guard at the bottom, according to video.

After the girl’s mother had left for work, the alleged rape occurred.

“Officers arrived and found the suspect sitting in an inadequate condition in a tree on nearby 19th Partsyezd Street,” the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

“The suspect, a 38-year-old man who has been convicted of property theft eight times before, has been arrested.

“The victim has been admitted to the hospital,” says the narrator.

It comes as Russia prepares to enact tougher paedophilia laws later this month.

Automatic life sentences for repeat child sex attackers are among the proposed changes, as is improved monitoring of convicts after their release.