The chilling final answerphone message left by my daughter Rachel O’Reilly assisted me in apprehending the killer husband.

Rachel O’Reilly, an Irish mother of two, was brutally murdered, shocking the country.

When her battered body was discovered in the bedroom of her rural home, police assumed it was a burglary gone wrong, but her mother, Rose Callaly, was convinced it wasn’t a stranger who attacked her daughter so violently.

When she returned to the scene of the crime, just north of Dublin, she immediately suspected her son-in-law Joe O’Reilly, and claims her daughter spoke to her from beyond the grave, confirming her worst fears.

Rose was concerned by O’Reilly’s strange behavior in the aftermath of the murder, but she claims it was a message left on Rachel’s answering machine that put him firmly in the frame.

“He kept asking us if we wanted to hear Rachel’s answering machine, and he put it on, and I think he was trying to make an alibi for himself, and we were looking at each other,” Rose tells The Sun.

“I also recall hearing Rachel’s voice,” says the narrator.

I’m not crazy, and it’s not like I’m hearing voices in my head, but I kept hearing her say, ‘Maam, he did it.’ It’s incredible.”

The Lie: Murder in Suburbia, a Channel 5 documentary, tells the shocking story of death and deception. The first episode airs tonight at 9pm, followed by a second episode tomorrow at the same time.

The brutal attack on the 30-year-old housewife in October 2004 appeared to be the result of a break in, with drawers being rifled through.

The viciousness of the attack, however, detectives believed, pointed to a killer motivated by a violent hatred of Rachel.

Rachel’s failure to pick up her four-year-old son from school was the first sign that something was wrong.

O’Reilly called Rose and left frantic messages on her answering machine, saying he was worried about her and asking her to come to his house near Naul in County Dublin to see if Rachel was there.

What she found in her bedroom will stay with her for the rest of her life.

Rose, now 80, discovered her eldest daughter, who had been brutally beaten and appeared to be dead.

“There’s no such thing as forgetting,” she says.

I didn’t think I’d live at first.

I used to believe that if I closed my eyes, I’d never need to open them again.”

There’s never a good time to forget.

Rose was filled with sympathy when O’Reilly arrived shortly after.

“For him, my heart was broken.”

She recalls, “I expected him to get down on the ground and lift her up in his arms.”

“However, from the moment he saw…

