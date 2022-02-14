The Chinese embassy in Ukraine is operating normally, according to the Chinese government.

Western countries have issued travel advisories against Ukraine, and the United States and Australia have asked their staff to leave the country, raising concerns.

According to a government official, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine is operating normally.

“The Chinese embassy in Ukraine is currently functioning normally,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference in Beijing.

According to Chinese public broadcaster CGTN, Wang stated that the Chinese mission “will continue to provide consular protection and assistance to Chinese nationals and enterprises in Ukraine and safeguard their safety and rights.”

He was responding to a question about whether China plans to withdraw its mission staff from Ukraine, which is experiencing military tensions with Russia after Moscow amassed more than 100,000 troops near the country, raising fears that Russia is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Many countries have issued travel warnings against visiting Ukraine, while the US has asked all non-essential personnel to leave.

On Monday, Australia announced that it is evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Russia denies that it is planning an invasion and accuses Western countries of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO closer to its borders.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including a reduction in troop deployments from some former Soviet republics and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia would not join NATO.