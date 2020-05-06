GENEVA (AP) –

A senior Chinese diplomat expressed support for the World Health Organization on Wednesday, but said that an invitation to the agency’s experts to visit Wuhan to investigate the origins of the coronavirus must wait until the pandemic is overcome.

“First things first: The first priority is to focus on fighting the pandemic,” said Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to the United States’s institutions in Geneva, when he said after receiving a possible invitation to a WHO Team was asked. “We need the right focus and the right allocation of our resources.”

“So we are not allergic to any investigation, investigation or evaluation of any kind,” he said, “as long as this is beneficial to international efforts.”

Chen’s comments represent China’s recent diplomatic effort, just as the United States has criticized WHO for dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak that infected millions and killed at least 250,000 people – and for its supposed coziness with Beijing.

Chen said China is now on board an initiative by WHO, many European countries, and charities such as the Gates Foundation to promote vaccines and COVID-19 treatment tools in developing countries. He gave no details of how China would show its support.

The United States has not signed up for access to COVID-19 tools or ACT (Accelerator), which is designed to help the most vulnerable countries get access to vaccines, diagnostic and treatment tools for the coronavirus as soon as they appear.

President Donald Trump’s government has criticized WHO’s approach to dealing with the early outbreak and has announced that the U.S. funding agency, the U.N. Officials have accused the WHO of covering up wrongdoings when the Wuhan outbreak occurred.

Promotions

Chen said the US was “committed” to maintaining funding.

“We hope that the Americans can think to get back on the right track,” he said, supporting and praising WHO and Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and expressing his “full confidence” in the EU’s integrity from the agency.

The story goes on

Trump criticized the WHO last week as an obvious “pipe organ” and PR agency for Beijing, citing unspecified “evidence” that the outbreak came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Many scientists and the WHO believe that the outbreak originated in nature.

___

Follow the AP coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak