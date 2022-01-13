The Christine Lee scandal, which involved a Chinese “agent,” shows how easily MPs can be targeted and our country jeopardized.

The Christine Lee scandal, which involved a Chinese ‘agent,’ demonstrates how easily MPs can be targeted, putting our country in jeopardy.

THE HOUSE OF COMMONS has been hacked.

The domestic intelligence service MI5 has revealed that a Chinese spy has been operating in Parliament, in a shocking development today.

Christine Lee’s activities are still being investigated.

However, it appears that she has been giving money to politicians and attempting to influence their policies for years.

While the news is shocking, it is not unexpected.

For starters, Lee appears to have discovered Parliament’s soft underbelly in Labour MP Barry Gardiner.

Gardiner was a member of Jeremy Corbyn’s inner circle, a hard-leftist who, like certain other members of his party, despised suspicions of China’s Communist Party.

Gardiner received hundreds of thousands of pounds from Lee while serving as Shadow International Trade Secretary, including money to hire Lee’s son to work in his office.

Lee’s donations and activities have previously sparked suspicion.

However, MI5 is taking an unusual step by issuing an alert about her political interference activities.

But it’s hardly surprising that the CCP tried to smuggle spies into our House of Representatives.

The CCP has been trying for years to gain an advantage over its Western, democratic rivals.

It has managed to leap ahead economically since being unwisely admitted to the World Trade Organisation 20 years ago.

It aspires to dethrone America as the world’s most powerful economy and political force.

And it has worked tirelessly to achieve this goal.

The CCP has been stealing intellectual property from Western companies for many years.

It has been engaged in massive information theft while posing as a normal rules-based player.

Its activities have harmed British and American businesses, stolen their work, and given Chinese state-owned enterprises an unfair and illegal advantage.

All of this has been accomplished with almost no opposition from the West.

It’s also been involved in even more nefarious activities.

Christine Fang, a Chinese Communist spy, was linked to Democratic politicians in the United States two years ago.

Eric Swalwell, a young Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, was one of them.

The left-wing Democrats did nothing despite the FBI’s warnings.

They did nothing at all when it was revealed that Swalwell had a sexual relationship with Fang.

This raises the question of who was the first to infiltrate who.

However, it served as a stark reminder of several things.

It’s not just the CCP’s business practices.

However, it does so with relative ease.

For years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has targeted both retired and active politicians in the…

