The Christmas party at No. 10 Downing Street has the potential to permanently taint the Conservative brand.

The Downing Street Christmas party has the potential to permanently taint the Conservative brand.

The danger is that the squabble exacerbates their old flaws: that they appear to be a party run by and for the privileged few.

McDonald’s is one of my true vices.

Because my mother despised the place when I was a kid, a trip there evokes both a sense of adolescent rebellion and a genuine sense of adult liberation.

(Please accept my apologies, Mother.)

I understand that McDonald’s is not a healthy way to eat, but I am suspicious of Ronald McDonald and his associates’ attempts to make the restaurant appear more upscale.

I’d never eat the fruit there voluntarily, and the bottled water makes me nervous.

Nonetheless, I will happily swig an extra-large Coca-Cola and eat a McDonalds fry, albeit guiltily.

(Please accept my sincere apologies.)

After all, I love fruit and I love McDonald’s, so why don’t I trust the fruit in McDonald’s?

It all comes down to brand association: I associate McDonald’s with a variety of delectable but unhealthy foods high in sugar, salt, and fat, and I trust and expect them to do so safely and effectively.

I actively associate McDonald’s with healthy foods like bottled water and fresh fruit, and I suspect they’re putting something nefarious in both.

I understand that this is unjust and irrational, but I believe it to be so.

Political parties face similar issues: they are simply less trusted than their opponents on certain issues.

They can change these perceptions over time if they work hard enough, but a big part of the political game is simply ensuring that the debate is focused on topics that benefit your brand – and avoiding creating long-term negative perceptions.

That is the real danger of stories about various government Christmas parties that may or may not have occurred last year (but, let’s face it, almost certainly did).

When it comes to the election, the big vote-movers will be which party is better at fighting crime, combating climate change, running the economy, managing the NHS, and ensuring that schools thrive.

Everything else, all the way down to the character.

