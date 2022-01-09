The city of Glasgow has the highest number of fly-tipping incidents in Scotland.

Since September 2019, a total of 134,974 fly-tipping incidents have been reported in Scotland, with Glasgow City Council reporting 48,539 incidents.

According to new statistics, Glasgow has had the most fly-tipping incidents in Scotland over the last two years.

According to data obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Glasgow City Council has reported the most incidents, 48,539, since 2019.

The city of Edinburgh comes in second, with 25,717 incidents reported.

Since 2019, only 126 fixed penalty notices have been issued in Glasgow, with zero incidents reported to the procurator fiscal.

North Ayrshire, on the other hand, saw 659 fixed penalty notices issued despite only having 3,074 incidents.

Only eight local governments have referred cases to the prosecutor general for prosecution.

Since September 2019, the 30 councils that responded to requests have reported a total of 134,974 fly-tipping incidents.

According to the Scottish Liberal Democrats, the figures show that the Scottish Government has “effectively legalized fly-tipping on an industrial scale” due to its lack of action.

“Not only does fly-tipping degrade the appearance of our lovely country, but it can also be disastrous for crops and animals,” Willie Rennie said.

“These figures show that this is a widespread problem, despite the fact that only a small percentage of cases result in a fine or a court appearance.”

“It’s no surprise that this has been a particular issue since the pandemic hit, with refuse collections disrupted and tips closed for long periods of time.”

Littering on a large scale has now been effectively legalized by the Scottish government.

“We need to see local governments use the tools at their disposal to put a stop to this despicable behavior and make sure that repeat offenders, in particular, feel the full force of the law.”

“Farmers and those who bear the brunt of fly-tipping should receive increased support to help with clean-up costs, according to Scottish Liberal Democrats.”

This should be funded by the proceeds of a new restitution order that places a heavy burden on offenders’ wallets.”

On December 13, the Scottish Government opened a consultation on a new National Litter and Fly-tipping Strategy.

“We want a Scotland,” a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said.

