The city of New York has canceled its New Year’s Eve celebrations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Because of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the city of New York has decided to cancel its New Year’s Eve celebration.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich announced on Friday that the city’s New Year’s Eve White Rose Drop and New Year’s Eve Children’s Balloon Drop have been canceled.

Due to the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 caseloads and the fact that York and Memorial hospitals are near or at capacity, city officials have decided to cancel large city-sponsored public events.

“While we recognize that these events are community favorites, we also recognize that they have the potential to bring very large crowds together to celebrate, exacerbating COVID-19’s fourth surge,” city officials said in a news release.

“Longer hospital stays are caused by high inpatient volumes, which cause delays in the start of care.”

As a result, there is a bottleneck in the system, which has an impact on every aspect of our hospitals.

In emergency rooms, backups are all too common.

The City of York is canceling these events in order to minimize the impact on our residents and healthcare systems.”

In addition, the city will implement additional changes beginning Thursday.

Aside from the treasurer’s Office customer windows, all business at City Hall will be done by appointment only, and facemasks will be required.

Residents can still contact the city with general concerns by emailing [email protected] or calling 717-849-2221 during this time.

During this time, phone calls will be delayed, so email is the best option.