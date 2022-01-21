The city of Newark, New Jersey, distributes (dollar)500 checks to residents and businesses, thanks to federal COVID-19 funding.

The city of Newark, New Jersey, distributes (dollar)500 checks to residents and businesses, thanks to federal COVID-19 funds.

The mayor of Atlantic City announced Thursday that the city will distribute (dollar)500 checks to residents and business owners who were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Property owners, both residents and nonresidents, are eligible to apply for the funds, which are funded by a portion of a federal payment the city received from the American Rescue Plan, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. during a live-streamed press conference and a press release.

“This year, we had a simple plan.

Because of the pandemic’s effects, we wanted to invest in human capital,” Small said at the press conference.

“We all know how badly this area was hit.”

Property owners in the city who are current on their tax bills and can show they have suffered financial hardship as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for the payments, according to city officials.

Eligible property owners should expect to receive forms in the mail in the next two to three weeks, asking about the hardships they’ve faced in the last two years.

Residents with low or moderate incomes, for example, could show that the pandemic has resulted in lost wages, food or housing insecurity, negative health effects, or increased costs, according to city officials.

Officials said that non-resident property owners, including small business owners with fewer than 200 employees, can qualify for the payments by demonstrating issues such as decreased revenue, increased cleaning and other pandemic-related costs, or difficulty covering rising operating costs.

Officials said that property owners will submit the forms to the city, where employees will evaluate their eligibility and begin cutting checks on a rolling basis.

The city plans to use about (dollar)3.5 million of the $16.5 million it has received so far from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan, which distributed trillions of dollars in aid to states, counties, and municipalities across the country last year.

The plan for these payments, as well as another batch of stipends of up to (dollar)3,500 each that were previously given out to city employees, was first announced last summer, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Small said Thursday at a press conference that since those employees…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.