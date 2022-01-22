The city’s property boom is exemplified by a £50k price increase in less than a year in Glasgow’s south side.

The city’s property boom is exemplified by the £50k price increase in Glasgow’s south side in less than a year.

A tweet highlighting the massive increase in the sale price of a Glasgow southside flat from December 2020 to November 2021 elicited a barrage of angry responses.

The massive increase in the sale price of a flat in Glasgow’s southside has helped to perfectly summarize the city’s current property boom.

The increase refers to a flat that sold for £125,000 in November on Calder Street in the Govanhill area, up from £71,000 when it first went on the market in December 2020.

The difference in sale prices was highlighted in a recent tweet captioned “Entirely normal and very well market for one-bed flats in Govanhill,” which showed the property’s last two known sale prices on December 9, 2020 and November 19, 2021.

As you might expect, the tweet sparked a flurry of responses from people who expressed their displeasure with the flat’s exorbitant year-over-year sale price.

“Grim,” one person replied, prompting the author of the tweet to write, “This one is in my block.”

About half of my street is occupied by a Housing Association, and the other half has been vacant for over a year while various parties speculate and ‘flip’ properties like this.

I’m going to have to stop checking my blood pressure numbers.”

“On CALDER STREET?! That’s beyond grim,” wrote another, echoing the sentiment.

“Think I had the home report for this one, if so it’s gone for over £20k over,” another response read.

“Dreadful.”

It comes after new data revealed that the average sale price of a home in Glasgow has risen nearly 10% in the last year.

According to the UK House Price Index, the average price of a home in our city was £164,382 in November 2021, up 9.6% from £149,927 in November 2020.