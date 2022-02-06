The claims that Prince Andrew’s £15 million mansion was purchased by a billionaire to launder millions could land him in court.

Prince Andrew could face legal action over allegations that his £15 million mansion was purchased by a billionaire to launder money.

PRINCE Andrew could be dragged into yet another legal battle over claims that his mansion was purchased by a billionaire in order to launder millions of dollars in illicit funds.

In 2007, the Duke of York sold the luxury property for £15 million to Kazakh tycoon Timur Kulibayev in a contentious deal.

Private investigators have allegedly found reasonable grounds to suspect the Berkshire estate was purchased to launder embezzled money from the sale of Kazakh state-owned assets, according to a disputed report.

However, billionaire Arvind Tiku, a business associate of Mr Kulibayev, has filed a High Court writ alleging that the report violated his data protection rights.

His lawyers claim the report is false, claiming that law enforcement agencies investigated the sale of Sunninghill Park for three years but took no further action.

It comes as Andrew, 61, prepares to defend himself in Virginia Giuffre’s civil sex assault case.

He refutes all of the allegations.

According to legal sources, Andrew could be called as a witness in the property case as early as today.

According to the writ, S-RM Intelligence of London was hired in 2015 to investigate Indian-born Mr Tiku, 51.

He was “engaged in transactions to embezzle several hundred million dollars from the sale of Kazakh state-owned assets,” according to the contested report.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Royal Family live blog.

“Through Europe-based bank accounts and property purchases, including Sunninghill Park,” it was then laundered.

Mr Tiku is also accused of assisting Mr Kulibayev in the laundering of £450 million through other businesses.

According to Mr Tiku’s lawyers, Swiss and Kazakh law enforcement investigated all of the allegations, but no charges were filed.

They also accuse the cyber security firm of mishandling his personal information.

His lawyers claim he was never Mr. Kulibaev’s “trusted representative,” that he never held assets for him, that he did not embezzle funds, and that he did not launder money by assisting in the purchase of Sunninghill Park.

Mr Tiku claims that the report has harmed his dignity, autonomy, and integrity, as well as made him anxious and distressed.

Mr Tiku, who is said to have a net worth of £1.63 billion, is seeking £50,000 in damages.

He also wants his personal data erased, and he wants the security firm to respond to his request for all of his information by February 19.

Prince Andrew has been dogged by the sudden sale of Sunninghill Park, dubbed Southyork in a nod to JR Ewing’s vulgar mansion in 1980s soap Dallas.

Buckingham Palace denied he had any involvement in the sale at the time.

However, leaked emails from 2016 show that he tried to persuade Coutts, the Queen’s bank, to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.