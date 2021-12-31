The clever hotel trick that allows you to charge all of your devices

A REGULAR traveller has discovered a clever way to keep all of your gadgets charged while on vacation.

Oliver Burke, a Twitter user, shared the trick, as well as other travel tips, on social media.

“One travel adaptor and extension lead,” he said was his hotel hack.

This means you only need one travel adaptor to charge all of your phones, tablets, and cameras, rather than one for each.

“Am I the only one who takes an extension lead on vacation instead of a dozen plug adaptors?” another woman agreed, adding, “Am I the only person who takes an extension lead on vacation instead of a dozen plug adaptors?”

“This legit has just blown my mind! Why have I never thought of this,” one person said.

“This is such a great idea!” someone else exclaimed. “Get one in those suitcases for next week!”

Another person suggested that bringing an extension cord is useful in hotels where the plug socket is not close to the bed, as is common in older hotels.

“It’s worth taking an extension cable for your mobile phone when staying at a hotel,” they wrote on Reddit.

“There aren’t enough power outlets near the bed in too many hotel rooms.”

Someone else agreed, saying, “This is especially problematic in the UK.”

“I despised having to charge my phone on the other side of the room’s desk overnight.”

Alternatively, I could have sat on the bed without my phone because it required power.

“I’ve stayed in a lot of hotels over the last 6 years or so and noticed that some of the older ones don’t have a lot of power outlets,” another person added.

“The only available outlets in the bathroom at the resort I stayed at last week in South Lake Tahoe were for the hair dryer.”

Not only that, but seasoned travelers say you can borrow a travel adaptor from the hotel reception.

“If you forget your charger (or simply want an extra one), ask the front desk,” a hotel employee advised.

“I’m sure they have a huge box of unused chargers sitting around begging to be given a new home.”

We get at least one charger a day in lost and found at my hotel (and probably only 5-10% of them are claimed).”

Tourists have also praised a “game-changing” hotel card key trick that allows you to leave the room without turning off the lights.

You don’t have to leave the room key in the slot, according to one tourist; any keycard will suffice.

And a flight attendant has revealed what she does every time she stays in a hotel…

