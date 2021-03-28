The clocks went forward an hour overnight. Did you remember?

AT 1AM THIS morning, the clocks went forward an hour.

You might not have many clocks to change anymore as most smart devices do that job for you.

But, just as a reminder, the time has sprang forward an hour which means brighter evenings ahead.

So at 1am, the clocks went forward to 2am. This means sunrise and sunset will be an hour later from today.

The clocks will go back an hour on 31 October this year.