The Clone Wars Returns February 2020, and All the Other Star Wars News Just Revealed at D23

As if they weren’t content with letting Marvel hog all the news drops, Kathleen Kennedy took to the stage at D23 in Anaheim, California on Friday night to lift the lid on Star Wars’ presence on the Disney streaming service, Disney+ – with new stories on the way across three, newly renamed eras of the galaxy far, far away.

Yes, a bit of archival administration was actually the first major news for Star Wars out of the gate, with the revelation of a re-christened Star Wars saga timeline. Borrowing nomenclature from Marvel Comics’ recent anthology series, the three official eras of the Skywalker Saga are now as follows:

After that, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni took to the stage to reveal the first trailer for The Mandalorian. The first episode of the series will launch with Disney+, before releasing weekly. Favreau re-iterated that a second season of the show is in production, and earlier today, Agents of SHIELD and Mulan star Ming-Na Wen confirmed she would appear in the series.

Lastly, Kennedy returned to the stage with one more special guest: Ewan McGregor, who finally, after years of rumours and last week’s reporting, confirmed that, yes: he is back as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new series. Set eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the scripts for the show have already been completed, and production will begin some time in 2020.

Disney+ becomes available in the United States on November 12. Check out all the links below for Gizmodo’s ongoing coverage of D23 2019, and may the Force be with us – and our wallets.

