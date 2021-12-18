The Clydeside Expressway is partially blocked, causing delays for Glasgow drivers.

INRIX, a traffic information website, is reporting traffic back to Finnieston junction as a result of the crash on the A814, which happened just after 8 a.m. this morning.

The incident was announced on Twitter by Traffic Scotland.

“Partially blocked EB just before the offslip onto the M8,” they wrote on Twitter.

“I’m taking it easy on the approach.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.