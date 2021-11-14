The co-creator of ‘Rick and Morty’ parodies ‘Star Wars’ in a new video.

This week, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland made a surprise appearance in a new YouTube video.

The animation legend provided two voice roles in comedian Joel Haver’s new Star Wars parody, “Sand Planet.”

Roiland’s portrayal of Uncle Owen is more realistic than the original film, according to commenters so far.

Roiland plays Uncle Owen opposite Haver’s Luke Skywalker in “Sand Planet,” and he also plays the droid Owen buys in this version.

Instead of R2D2, he buys an excitable droid with two legs shaped like an old TV, and C3PO Roiland doesn’t hold back in this curse-filled dialogue, which feels as improvised as Rick and Morty itself.

The entire parody serves to debunk the Star Wars saga’s unlikely beginnings.

Haver is a well-known actor, animator, and filmmaker who has a sizable online following, particularly on YouTube, where he freely distributes his videos.

To create “no budget animation,” he uses a variety of free or low-cost software, and he usually enlists the help of friends and family for the voice-over work.

In this case, he just so happened to land one of animation’s most well-known voices.

Roiland co-created Rick and Morty with writer Dan Harmon, and he also voices the show’s two main characters, as well as a variety of other characters.

Roiland started his career in the same way that Haver did, with low-budget animated shorts and a focus on the internet.

Harmon co-founded Channel 101, a monthly short film festival where creators would bring a 5-minute “pilot” to screen each month, long before Community or Rick and Morty. That’s how Roiland and Harmon met in the first place.

The audience would vote on which ones to “keep” for the next month; otherwise, the creators would have to come up with something entirely new.

Channel 101 drew Roiland and several of his collaborators, many of whom he and Harmon still work with today.

Among the celebrities who attended were Andy Samberg and the cast of Lonely Island.

When the contest was moved online, its reach expanded even more.

Many commenters were pleased to see Roilаnd use his platform to promote another self-starter like Hаver.

With over 3 million subscribers, Hаver has done exceptionally well on his own.

