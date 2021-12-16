The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 25-year-old woman who went overboard on a Carnival cruise from Long Beach to Mexico, and the FBI has taken over.

The woman’s identity has not been revealed, but when the ship returned to Long Beach, the FBI dispatched an evidence response team to the scene.

The 25-year-old mother was reportedly traveling with her boyfriend and another member of her family when she fell from her stateroom’s fifth-floor balcony.

The woman landed 35 miles off Ensenada, Mexico’s coast.

“I can’t believe she was hurt.”

You know, she’s a pretty young lady.

Patricia Taylor, who claims to have meant the woman during the trip, said, “A sweet soul and she’s gone.”

“And she’s a 25-year-old mother of a child.”

The age of a one-year-old child.

That child will never see his mother.”

An onboard paramedic stated that there were “high suspicions of foul play,” and another passenger stated that the outdoor deck had been damaged.

“We responded because of the circumstances because we have jurisdiction on the high seas,” an FBI spokesperson said. “Whether it was an accident, foul play, or otherwise, we look for evidence to determine what actually occurred.”

On Saturday morning and overnight, the Mexican Navy and Coast Guard aided in the search.

However, after more than 30 hours of searching, the USCG in Southern California announced that the search would be called off.

The crew of the Carnival Miracle cruise ship announced the woman missing around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

On Thursday, December 9th, the ship sailed from Long Beach to Ensenada.

As part of a three-day trip, it was scheduled to return on Saturday, December 11.

As soon as crews became aware of the situation, they searched the waters and informed passengers that someone had fallen overboard.

The vessel, which was searched by the crew on Saturday, had around 1,100 people on board.

“We were awakened around 3 a.m. by a general announcement across the ship saying, ‘Man overboard! Man overboard!'” said passenger Daniel Miranda.

The crew was “tight-lipped” about the incident, Miranda said, and different parts of the ship were cordoned off during the search.

“Someone has died, whether it was by accident or by foul play, I’m not sure—there’s a strong suspicion of foul play,” he said.

On Saturday, Carnival Cruise Line issued a statement regarding the incident.

“This morning, we informed Carnival Miracle guests of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from her stateroom balcony,” said a Carnival spokesperson.

“Our hearts go out to the visitor and her family,…

