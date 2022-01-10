The comic wrote ‘peace out’ and shared his 2022 tour dates in his tragic final post before his death.

HOURS BEFORE his untimely death, Bob Saget posted an eerie message on social media about his show, urging fans to visit his website for more dates in 2022.

“All right, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

Quite a crowd.

“A lot of positivity,” wrote the actor and comedian early on Sunday morning.

“I didn’t realize I did a two-hour set tonight.”

I’m back in comedy, as I was when I was 26 years old.

“I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every minute of it,” he continued.

With the rest of his tour dates in 2022, Saget shared a link to his website.

He ended the post by stating that he intends to travel “until I get the special shot.”

“And then I’ll most likely keep going because I’m addicted to this nonsense.”

“Goodbye.”

Hotel security discovered Saget dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando around 4 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Saget’s death.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the office tweeted.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

