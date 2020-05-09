The Commission proposes to keep the closure of the European external border until June 15

The European Commission has proposed to the member states of the European Union and to the partners that are part of the Schengen zone to extend the closure of the external border for non-essential trips to the EU for one more month. If this measure is approved by these countries, the EU would remain closed to the outside until June 15.

In a statement the community executive explains that its experts have taken into account that in several countries they are already taking steps to relax measures to combat the spread of the pandemic, but warn that “the situation remains fragile, both in Europe and in the rest of the world “, which advises” the maintenance of the measures adopted at the external borders to reduce the risk of travel spreading the disease “. Regarding internal borders, on the contrary, the community executive believes that “they should begin to be lifted gradually and in coordination before restrictions at external borders can be relaxed in a second phase”.

The Commission considers that the Schengen area is still exposed to the pandemic but considers that a coordinated approach is necessary for the extension of the measure, which should be lifted uniformly. .