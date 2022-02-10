The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service of London has resigned.

The police commissioner of London has resigned.

A wave of scandals has engulfed the Metropolitan Police Service, resulting in missteps that have harmed public trust in the force.

LONDON, U.K.

Dame Cressida Dick, the head of London’s police force, resigned on Thursday amid a string of scandals and gaffes that have eroded public confidence in the force.

“It is with great sadness that, following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue,” Dick, who was the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said in a statement.

“I have no choice but to resign as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service because of his actions.”

“I made clear to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner last week the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination, and misogyny that still exists,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

“The Commissioner’s response has left me unsatisfied.

“When Dame Cressida Dick was informed of this, she stated that she would be standing aside.”

It is clear that the only way to begin delivering the scale of change required is for the Metropolitan Police to have new leadership at the top.”

He went on to thank her for her service, mentioning that she was the first woman commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The embattled Dick had said she had no intention of resigning in an interview with the BBC just hours before.

The Met has been hit with a series of serious scandals in recent years, ranging from racist and sexist messages between police officers being exposed, to the handling of “partygate,” a series of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, and, perhaps most publicly and importantly, the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard by a Met police officer, and the subsequent heavy-handed policing of a vigil in Everard’s memory.

“The murder of Sarah Everard and many other awful cases recently have, I know, damaged confidence in this fantastic police service,” Dick acknowledged in her statement.

There is much to be done, and I am confident that the Met has focused its efforts entirely on restoring public trust and confidence.”

She went on to say that she would.

