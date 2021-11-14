The Commonwealth Court in Pennsylvania has ruled that the state’s school mask law is unconstitutional.

The Commonwealth Court in Pennsylvania has struck down the state’s school mask law.

A sharply divided Commonwealth Court ruled Wednesday that Pennsylvania’s requirement that teachers, school students, and staff wear masks to protect against COVID-19 is invalid because the official who issued it lacked authority to do so.

That order was issued by Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam in August and has been in effect since September.

7, causing significant discord among parents who oppose or support the bill.

Beam, on the other hand, lacked the legal authority to issue such an edict because Gov.

In the state court’s majority ruling, Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon concluded that Tom Wolf did not have a disaster emergency proclamation in effect that would make the measure enforceable.

It’s unclear what the ruling means for schools and students in practice.

Beam’s order is also void because it violated the terms of an amendment to the state constitution approved by voters in May, which gives the Legislature the power to override a governor’s emergency proclamation, according to Cannon.

The majority reached these conclusions after weighing two challenges to the mask mandate, one of which was led by Republican state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.

The Commonwealth Court decision was announced just hours after Corman’s office announced that the senator had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms despite having been vaccinated.

Cannon wrote, “We note that we express no opinion herein regarding the science or efficacy of mask-wearing, nor the politics underlying the considerable controversy the subject continues to engender.”

“Rather, we address only the narrow legal question of whether the acting secretary acted properly in issuing the masking order in the absence of either legislative oversight or a governor-issued disaster declaration.”

A dissenting opinion was filed by Judge Michael Wojcik.

He argued that Beam not only had the authority to issue the mask order, but that it was also a necessary step in preventing the spread of a dangerous disease.

“While the lethal COVID-19 pandemic continues to infect and kill residents of this commonwealth,” Wojcik wrote, “the secretary has acted in accordance with the statutory and regulatory authority conferred on her to protect the vulnerable student population… by the least restrictive and ‘the most efficient and practical means’ available.”