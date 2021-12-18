The company that came up with the slogan “Hands, Face, Space” has been awarded a £40 million contract for public Covid messaging that will last until August.

The company behind the slogan “Hands, Face, Space” has been awarded a £40 million contract for public Covid messaging that will last until August.

According to documents published last week on the UK Government website, the Cabinet Office awarded London-based agency MullenLowe £40 million in August to provide “Covid-19 awareness campaigns” until next summer.

It’s the fourth Covid-related contract the company has received since the outbreak began.

MullenLowe has received £77.3 million in taxpayer funds so far to oversee the Government’s Covid messaging, which includes the slogan “Hands, Face, Space.”

The slogan, which appeared on TV, radio, print, posters, and online in September of last year, urged people to wash their hands, cover their faces, and follow social distancing rules to reduce infection rates.

However, it was later changed to “Hands, Face, Space, and Fresh Air” after concerns that the government was not emphasizing the importance of ventilation.

Ministers scrapped the slogan over the summer and replaced it with the “Keep Life Moving” slogan, which aimed to encourage young people to get out and help the economy recover after months of a nationwide lockdown.

MullenLowe took over the government’s Covid messaging from Topham Guerin, a New Zealand political consultancy whose co-founder Ben Guerin oversaw the successful “Stay Home” campaign.

“Protect the NHS, Save Lives” is a campaign slogan.

The new contract suggests that Covid will continue to be a part of everyday life in the United Kingdom at least until late next year.

It is by far the largest contract for coronavirus messaging awarded by the government since the outbreak began.

It comes after new modelling from the UK Health Security Agency predicts that without additional measures in place, the UK will see a million Covid infections per day by the end of the month.

“If current trends continue, the UK will exceed one million infections per day by the end of this month,” the body said on Sunday.

A million cases would infect about 1.5% of the UK’s population every day.

