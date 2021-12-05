The company that sells high-end luxury bathroom fixtures for a reasonable price.

The company that sells high-end luxury bathroom fixtures at a reasonable price.

Lusso Stone creates and sells its own high-end, hand-finished products, selling approximately 2,500 per week.

Wayne Spriggs, the founder and CEO of Lusso Stone, is this week’s 30-second interviewee.

I started the company in 2014 with a £10k overdraft and the conviction that there was a genuine demand for the type of bespoke, high-end bathroom products we offer.

Before starting Lusso Stone, I worked as a real estate developer and had a hard time finding high-end bathroom products that weren’t too expensive.

I began creating my own designs, filling a void that I felt existed.

I traveled around the world, attending trade shows, learning about products, and forming connections.

Lusso Stone (Italian for luxury) was founded at that time, and it is now the market leader in luxurious freestanding stone baths and designer handcrafted bathrooms in the UK, with a significant share of the luxury bathroom market.

Lusso Stone now designs and manufactures its own high-end, hand-finished products, selling around 2,500 per week, with projected revenues of £32 million in 2021 and a turnover of £21 million last year, and a small team of just 17.

Year over year, revenue has increased by around 90%.

We’re on track to sell around £43 million in 2022, with a goal of £70 million in 2024.

Lusso Stone has a customer base of over 50,000 in the UK and internationally, ranging from New York to Los Angeles and Sydney to Dubai.

We design bathrooms for some of the world’s most prestigious hotels and developments, including Claridge’s and The Connaught hotels in Mayfair, the five-star Equinox hotel in New York, and the Sugar Beach Residences, a private Caribbean hideaway on the beachfront in St Lucia.

Grand Designs on Channel 4 and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces have both featured the products.

We’ve seen a new wave of customers who would not normally buy online since the lockdown began in March 2020.

They were forced to buy online due to the lockdown.

To date, we have seen a significant increase in sales as a result of this.

