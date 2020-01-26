The COMPLETE Australia Day Honours list: Record number of women recognised at award ceremony

A record number of women have been recognised in the 2020 Australia Day Awards, with nearly half of the awards acknowledging service to the community.

There were 837 people commended at Saturday night’s ceremony in Canberra, with 348 honours (41.6 per cent) going to women, which was the highest percentage ever.

Nearly 45 per cent of awards honoured outstanding service or achievement in the community (375), with Medicine (63) and The Arts (62) also highly regarded.

The oldest award recipient is 97, while the youngest is 19 years old, with Order of Australia Honours including five Companions of the Order (AC), 59 Officers of the Order (AO), 224 Members of the Order (AM), and 549 Medals (OAM).

Dr James Muecke was crowned the 2020 Australian of the Year for his work with preventing blindness and its links with type two diabetes.

Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Joan BEAZLEY AO QC, Sydney NSW 2000: For eminent service to the people of New South Wales, particularly through leadership roles in the judiciary, and as a mentor of young women lawyers.

Professor Margaret Elaine GARDNER AO, Parkville VIC 3052: For eminent service to tertiary education through leadership and innovation in teaching and learning, research and financial sustainability.

The Honourable Chief Justice Catherine Ena HOLMES, QLD: For eminent service to the judiciary, notably to criminal, administrative, and mental health law, and to the community of Queensland.

Professor Bruce Gregory ROBINSON AM, Kirribilli NSW 2061: For eminent service to medical research, and to national healthcare, through policy development and reform, and to tertiary education.

Professor Anthony William THOMAS, North Adelaide SA 5006: For eminent service to scientific education and research, particularly in the field of nuclear and particle physics, through academic leadership roles.

Ms Ilana Rachel ATLAS, NSW: For distinguished service to the financial and manufacturing sectors, to education, and to the arts.

The Honourable Edward Norman BAILLIEU, Hawthorn VIC 3122: For distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Victoria, particularly as Premier, and to international engagement.

Professor Larissa BEHRENDT, Sydney NSW 2000: For distinguished service to Indigenous education and research, to the law, and to the visual and performing arts.

Distinguished Professor Genevieve BELL, ACT: For distinguished service to education, particularly to the social sciences and cultural anthropology.

Dr John Michael BENNETT AM, NSW: For distinguished service to the law through prolific authorship of biographies of eminent members of the legal profession.

Emeritus Professor John BLOOMFIELD AM, Crawley WA 6009: For distinguished service to higher education in the field of sports science, and to professional sporting organisations.

Ms Sarah BRADLEY, Bardon QLD 4065: For distinguished service to the law, and to the judiciary, to women in the legal profession, and to the community.

Professor Shaun Patrick BRENNECKE, Parkville VIC 3052: For distinguished service to medical education and research in the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology, and to professional societies.

Professor Rachelle BUCHBINDER, Malvern VIC 3144: For distinguished service to medical education in the fields of epidemiology and rheumatology, and to professional associations.

Professor Robert Graham CUMMING, Centennial Park NSW 2021: For distinguished service to medical education and research, particularly to ageing and age-related diseases.

Mr Charles Roderick CURWEN CVO OBE, Tylden VIC 3444: For distinguished service to the Crown, and to public administration in Victoria, to medical research, and to Australia-China business relations.

Professor John Kinley DEWAR, Whittlesea VIC 3757: For distinguished service to education through leadership roles in the universities sector, and to professional organisations.

Mr Ian Ross DONGES, Cowra NSW 2794: For distinguished service to primary industry, and to the community of rural New South Wales.

Mr Ronald Patrick DULLARD, Swan View WA 6056: For distinguished service to education in Western Australia, to local government, and to the community.

Mr Peter Adalbert FRITZ AM, Chippendale NSW 2008: For distinguished service to business, particularly to information technology and communications, and to public policy.

Mr Graham Burton GOLDSMITH, Hawthorn VIC 3122: For distinguished service to the community through philanthropic foundations, to education, and to the banking and employment sectors.

Mr Robert Malcolm GOOT AM SC, Double Bay NSW 2028: For distinguished service to the Jewish community through executive roles with educational, cultural and social welfare bodies.

Mr James GORMAN: For distinguished service to the finance and banking sectors through executive roles at the national and international level.

Dr Donald Morrison GRANT AM RFD, Bathurst NSW 2795: For distinguished service to surveying, particularly through the establishment of a combined public sector mapping agency.

Ms Gillian Margaret GROOM, Sandy Bay TAS 7005: For distinguished service to the community through healthcare, medical research, and social welfare organisations, and to the law.

Emeritus Professor Jules Mitchell GUSS, Darling Point NSW 2027: For distinguished service to education and scientific research in the field of molecular bioscience, and to professional organisations.

Ms Jane Caroline HANSEN, Toorak VIC 3142: For distinguished service to the community, to education and cultural institutions, and through philanthropic support for charitable foundations.

Mr Ian Andrew HEALY, South Brisbane QLD 4101: For distinguished service to cricket at the national and international level as a player, to the broadcast media, and to the community.

Professor Hal Christopher HILL, Aranda ACT 2614: For distinguished service to education in the field of economic policy development, and to Australia-Indonesia relations.

Commissioner Darren Leigh HINE APM, TAS: For distinguished service to law enforcement as Commissioner of Police in Tasmania, and to the community.

Mr Peter John HOOD, WA: For distinguished service to business and commerce at the state, national and international level, and to the resources sector.

Ms Julie KANTOR, South Yarra VIC 3141: For distinguished service to the community through philanthropy, to Indigenous governance initiatives, and to the visual and performing arts.

Mr Samuel LIPSKI AM, Southbank VIC 3006: For distinguished service to the community through the promotion of strategic philanthropy, to education, and to Australia-Israel relations.

Dr Linley Margaret MARTIN, Northcote VIC 3070: For distinguished service to education, particularly to student equity, educational standards and academic administration.

Mr Kevin MCCANN AM, Mosman NSW 2088: For distinguished service to business, to corporate governance, and as an advocate for gender equity.

Professor Peter Joseph MCCLUSKEY, Homebush NSW 2140: For distinguished service to ophthalmology, and to medical education, to eye health organisations, and to the community.

Ms Jacqui Elizabeth MCGILL, Underdale SA 5032: For distinguished service to the minerals and mining sector, and to gender equity and workplace diversity.

Professor Peter MCINTYRE, Atarmon NSW 2064: For distinguished service to medicine, and to medical education, to child and adolescent health, and to professional bodies.

Major General David John MCLACHLAN AO (Mil) (Retd), Beaumaris VIC 3193: For distinguished service to veterans and their families through roles with social welfare and commemoration organisations.

Ms Fiona Margaret MCLEOD SC, Fitzroy VIC 3065: For distinguished service to the law, and to the legal profession, at the national and international level, and to women lawyers.

Mr Campbell Kevin NEWMAN, QLD: For distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Queensland, particularly as Premier, and to local government.

The Honourable Barry Robert O’FARRELL, Turramurra NSW 2074: For distinguished service to the people and Parliament of New South Wales, particularly as Premier, and to the community.

Professor John (Michael) Holroyd PERMEZEL, Deepdene VIC 3103: For distinguished service to medicine, and to medical education, in the fields of obstetrics and gynaecology, and to professional colleges.

Professor John Reginald PIGGOTT, Bellevue Hill NSW 2023: For distinguished service to education, to population ageing research, and to public finance policy development.

Mr Michael John RICE, Oatley NSW 2223: For distinguished service to business and economics, particularly to the actuarial profession, and through advisory roles.

Professor Alison Joan RITTER, Vaucluse NSW 2030: For distinguished service to education, to drug and alcohol research and social policy, and to professional medical societies.

Professor Roy Michael ROBINS-BROWNE, Templestowe VIC 3106: For distinguished service to medical education and research in the field of microbiology and immunology, and to professional groups.

Professor Matthew Roy SANDERS, St Lucia QLD 4067: For distinguished service to education and research in clinical psychology, and to child, parent and family wellbeing.

Professor Robert (John) SIMES, East Lindfield NSW 2070: For distinguished service to education, and to medicine, in the field of cancer research and clinical trials.

Emeritus Professor Raymond Louis SPECHT, St Lucia QLD 4067: For distinguished service to science, and to education, in the fields of botany, plant ecology and conservation.

Laureate Professor Geoffrey Wayne STEVENS, Parkville VIC 3010: For distinguished service to education, to chemical engineering and environmental remediation, and as a mentor.

Mr Ian Duncan STEWART APM, QLD: For distinguished service to law enforcement as Commissioner of Police in Queensland, and to the community.

Dr Enrico TAGLIETTI, Manuka ACT 2603: For distinguished service to architecture, particularly in the Australian Capital Territory, to education, and to professional organisations.

Ms Anne Lorraine TRIMMER, Elizabeth Bay NSW 2011: For distinguished service to the law, and to the legal profession, to healthcare standards and policy, and to education.

Mr Keith Lionel URBAN, USA: For distinguished service to the performing arts as a singer and songwriter, and to charitable organisations.

The Honourable Amanda Eloise VANSTONE, North Adelaide SA 5006: For distinguished service to the Parliament of Australia, to the people of South Australia, and to the community.

Dr Brian Harrison WALKER, Aranda ACT 2614: For distinguished service to science, particularly to ecosystem ecology and research, and to professional scientific bodies.

Professor Rachel Lindsey WEBSTER, Clifton Hill VIC 3068: For distinguished service to education in the field of astrophysics, to astronomical research, and to young women scientists.

Mrs Gwen WETZIG, Wishart QLD 4122: For distinguished service to the international community of the Democratic Republic of Congo through medical support, teaching and training programs.

Dr Neil Robert WETZIG, Wishart QLD 4122: For distinguished service to the international community of the Democratic Republic of Congo through medical support, teaching and training programs.

Mr George Bernard WRIGHT, Richmond VIC 3121: For distinguished service to parliament and politics as National Secretary of the Australian Labor Party, and to business.

Professor Jeffrey David ZAJAC, Heidelberg VIC 3084: For distinguished service to medical research and education, particularly in the field of endocrinology, and to professional societies.

Mr John Arthur ABBOTT, Gladstone QLD 4680: For significant service to education, and to the resources sector.

Professor Mohamad ABDALLA, Magill SA 5072: For significant service to education in the field of Islamic studies.

Mr Anthony ABRAHAMS, Bellevue Hill NSW 2023: For significant service to Australia-France relations, and to the law.

Ms Rosemary Therese Langford ADDIS, Balaclava VIC 3183: For significant service to social innovation and impact investment, and to the law.

Mr Robert Harold ANNELLS PSM, TAS: For significant service to the tourism and hospitality sector, and to public administration.

Ms Bettina Mary ARNDT, Woollahra NSW 2025: For significant service to the community as a social commentator, and to gender equity through advocacy for men.

Dr Anne Marie ASTIN PSM, Endeavour Hills VIC 3802: For significant service to the dairy industry, and to food safety regulations.

Mr John Charles BATTEN, Launceston TAS 7250: For significant service to orthopaedic medicine, and to professional bodies.

Mr Kenneth Peter BAXTER, Sydney NSW 2000: For significant service to public administration, and to agricultural reform.

Professor Emerita Joan Errington BEAUMONT, Brunswick West VIC 3055: For significant service to education, particularly to the study of war history.

Emeritus Professor Warren Arthur BEBBINGTON, The Basin VIC 3154: For significant service to education, particularly to the study of music.

Ms Faye Lorraine BERRYMAN, Fitzroy North VIC 3068: For significant service to education, to literacy, and to the community.

Mr John David BEVINS, McMahons Point NSW 2060: For significant service to community health and social welfare organisations.

Dr Geoffrey Neville BOUGHTON, Kingsley WA 6026: For significant service to engineering, and to professional bodies.

Emeritus Professor Thomas (John) BOULTON, Carrington NSW 2294: For significant service to medical education, and to paediatric medicine.

Dr Stephen James BOURKE, Croydon NSW 2132: For significant service to the international community of Jordan through archaeological projects.

Dr Frank Patrick BRENNAN, Kogarah NSW 2217: For significant service to palliative medicine, and to medical education.

Dr David Stewart BRIGGS, Tamworth NSW 2340: For significant service to community health management, and to education.

Emeritus Professor Richard Laurence BROOME, Malvern East VIC 3145: For significant service to education in the field of history, and to historical groups.

Mr Bruce Richard BROWN, Broome WA 6725: For significant service to the pearling industry, and to marine research.

Mr Lyndon Mayfield BROWN, Mosman Park WA 6012: For significant service to the pearling industry, and to marine research.

The Honourable Dr Meredith Anne BURGMANN, Glebe NSW 2037: For significant service to the people and Parliament of New South Wales.

Ms Elaine Cafferty CARBINES, Grovedale VIC 3216: For significant service to conservation and the environment.

Mr Garry Raymond CASEY, Woodroffe NT 0830: For significant service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Professor Anthony E CASSIMATIS, St Lucia QLD 4072: For significant service to education, to the law, and to the community.

Mrs Melanie Grace CHAMPION DE CRESPIGNY, Gilberton SA 5081: For significant service to youth through charitable organisations.

Ms Annabelle CHAPLAIN, QLD: For significant service to business through a range of executive roles.

Professor Pierre Henri CHAPUIS, Waverton NSW 2060: For significant service to medical education, and to colorectal surgery.

Ms Lisa CHUNG, Double Bay NSW 2028: For significant service to the community through charitable and cultural organisations.

Dr Christopher John CLEMENTS, Mount Eliza VIC 3930: For significant service to international public health through immunisation programs.

Dr Stephen Vincent COLES, Mount Martha VIC 3934: For significant service to veterinary science, and to professional bodies.

Dr John Paxton COLLINS, Toorak VIC 3142: For significant service to medicine, particularly to breast cancer treatment.

Dr Joseph James COLLINS, Oatley NSW 2223: For significant service to the community through charitable initiatives.

Mr Shane Owen COLQUHOUN, Perth WA 6000: For significant service to performing and cultural arts administration.

Ms Deborah Anne CONWAY, VIC: For significant service to the performing arts as a singer, songwriter and producer.

Mrs Glenise Maxine COULTHARD, Port Augusta SA 5700: For significant service to Aboriginal health in South Australia, and to emergency response organisations.

Ms Jane Selby COVERNTON, Adelaide SA 5000: For significant service to the literary arts as a publisher of children’s books.

Ms Marita Louise COWIE, Bardon QLD 4065: For significant service to community health in rural and remote areas.

Ms Catherine (Emily) COX, Red Hill QLD 4059: For significant service to the performing arts through choral music.

Dr The Honourable Mary Catherine CRAWFORD, Brisbane QLD 4000: For significant service to women, and to the people and Parliament of Australia.

Ms Judith Margaret CROSS, Lockleys SA 5032: For significant service to community health through social welfare organisations.

Emeritus Professor Brendan CROTTY, VIC: For significant service to health education, and to the community.

Ms Dyan Elizabeth CURRIE, Camp Hill QLD 4152: For significant service to town planning and strategic urban development.

Dr Geoffrey Michael CURRIE, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650: For significant service to nuclear medicine and medical radiation science.

Mr David Edmund CURTAIN QC, Toorak VIC 3142: For significant service to the law, and to professional legal organisations.

Mr Henry Gibson DAN, Mooroobool QLD 4870: For significant service to music, and to the Indigenous community.

Mrs Sara Megan DAVID, Bull Creek WA 6149: For significant service to international humanitarian health programs.

Ms Sarah Kate DAVIES, Brighton VIC 3186: For significant service to the community through a range of executive roles.

Professor Karen Patricia DAY, VIC: For significant service to science education, and to global public health.

Professor Richard DE DEAR, Annandale NSW 2038: For significant service to education, particularly the design of the built environment.

Mr Damian John DE MARCO, Wallaroo NSW 2618: For significant service to the community as a child safety advocate.

Dr Leoni Marilyn DEGENHARDT, Gerroa NSW 2534: For significant service to education through the independent schools sector.

Ms Maria DIMOPOULOS, Altona VIC 3018: For significant service to women, to cultural diversity, and to the prevention of domestic violence.

Mr Carl John DOWD, Toorak VIC 3142: For significant service to the community through philanthropic endeavours.

Mr Justin Joseph DOWD, Glenhaven NSW 2156: For significant service to family law, and to professional associations.

Mrs Wendy DOWD, Toorak VIC 3142: For significant service to the community through philanthropic endeavours.

The Reverend Ann Bryson DRUMMOND, Docklands VIC 3008: For significant service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to women.

Dr Gillian Mary DUCHESNE, Hawthorn VIC 3122: For significant service to radiation oncology medicine, and to professional medical organisations.

Ms Juli DUGDALE Elwood VIC 3184: For significant service to young women through leadership development organisations.

Dr Robert John EDGAR, East Melbourne VIC 3002: For significant service to the banking and finance sectors, and to medical research organisations.

Professor Harriet EDQUIST, Melbourne VIC 3001: For significant service to architectural history and design, and to higher education.

Dr Paul Elias ELIADIS, South Brisbane QLD 4101: For significant service to medicine as a clinical haematologist, and to charitable initiatives.

Mr Allan ENGLISH, St Lucia QLD 4067: For significant service to the community through philanthropic endeavours.

Ms Lynette Gwenyth ENGLISH, Findon SA 5023: For significant service to mental health and consumer support organisations.

Mr Wesley James ENOCH, Dunwich QLD 4183: For significant service to the performing arts as an Indigenous director and playwright.

Mr Terence Charles EVANS, SA: For significant service to higher education, to health organisations, and to the law.

Dr Graham John FAICHNEY, Mosman NSW 2088: For significant service to science in the fields of animal nutrition and physiology.

Dr Ian James FAIRNIE, Bull Creek WA 6149: For significant service to the community, and to veterinary and agricultural organisations.

Mr Andrew Charles FARRISS, Barraba NSW 2347: For significant service to the performing arts as a musician, composer and producer.

Ms Mary FEATHERSTON, Ivanhoe VIC 3079: For significant service to the arts, particularly to interior and industrial design.

Mr Paul James FIELD, NSW: For significant service to the arts, particularly to children’s entertainment, and as a supporter of charitable endeavours.

Emeritus Professor John Joseph FITZGERALD, Carlton North VIC 3054: For significant service to higher education, particularly in the field of Chinese studies.

Mrs Diane Mildred FLEMING, Prahran VIC 3181: For significant service to Australia-Africa relations, and to education.

Mr Peter Charles FLINN, Dunkeld VIC 3294: For significant service to agricultural research through the promotion of near-infrared spectroscopy.

Mr John Clement FORDHAM OAM, Woollahra NSW 1350: For significant service to the community through philanthropic support for a range of foundations.

Mr George Cameron FOX, QLD: For significant service to the law, to professional legal organisations, and to the community.

Professor Raelene FRANCES, Aranda ACT 2614: For significant service to history studies as a teacher, researcher and author.

Ms Christine FRANKS, Greenwich NSW 2065: For significant service to the community through social welfare initiatives.

Dr Erica FRYDENBERG, VIC: For significant service to psychology as a researcher, educator and adviser.

Mr Kim GILLIS, Moruya NSW 2537: For significant service to public administration, and to defence projects.

Emeritus Professor Jeffrey Denys GOLDSWORTHY, VIC: For significant service to education, particularly to legal history and philosophy.

Ms Rachel Ann GRIFFITHS, NSW: For significant service to the performing arts as an actor.

Ms Johanna Leigh GRIGGS, Collaroy NSW 2097: For significant service to community health, to television, and to sport.

Mr Matthew Thomas GROUNDS, NSW: For significant service to the financial investment sector, and to the community.

Dr Sanghamitra GUHA, Norwood SA 5067: For significant service to medicine, and to medical education.

Emeritus Professor Anthony John GUTTMANN, VIC: For significant service to the mathematical sciences, and to education.

Mr Allan Thomas HAGGARTY, Griffith NSW 2680: For significant service to the community through a range of roles.

The Honourable Hartley Roland HANSEN QC, Toorak VIC 3142: For significant service to the law, and to professional associations.

Mrs Dallas Elspeth HAYDEN, QLD: For significant service to the Australian community.

Dr Janice Leona HILLS, NT: For significant service to veterinary science, and to the community.

Dr Vedella May HINCKLEY, Cedar Creek QLD 4520: For significant service to medicine as a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

Ms Bella HIRSHORN, Toorak VIC 3142: For significant service to the Jewish community, and to women.

Mrs Trina Coral HOCKLEY, Worongary QLD 4213: For significant service to the community, and to business.

Mr Grant Donald HUNT, Isle of Capri QLD 4217: For significant service to the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Mrs Jennifer Ruth HURLEY, Fullarton SA 5063: For significant service to the community through charitable organisations.

Mr Geoffrey Ian HUSTON, Red Hill ACT 2603: For significant service to science, and through pioneering roles with the internet.

Dr Alison Scott INGLIS, Parkville VIC 3052: For significant service to education, and to the museum and galleries sector.

Ms Catherine Mary INGLIS, NSW: For significant service to the building and construction industry.

Dr Robyn Rae IREDALE, Scotland Island NSW 2105: For significant service to people with an intellectual disability, and to education.

Mr David Harley JACOBS, Newport NSW 2106: For significant service to Australia-Japan relations, and to business.

Dr Miles Gareth JAKEMAN, Deakin ACT 2600: For significant service to business, to national security, and to the community.

Dr Gael JENNINGS, Northcote VIC 3070: For significant service to science, and to the broadcast media.

Ms Alana Therese JOHNSON, Benalla VIC 3672: For significant service to women through leadership and advisory roles.

Professor Margaret Anne JOLLY, Hackett ACT 2602: For significant service to education, particularly to gender and Pacific studies.

Rabbi Zalman KASTEL, St Ives NSW 2075: For significant service to interfaith and intercultural understanding and acceptance.

Mr Barry Leonard KELLY, Coorparoo QLD 4151: For significant service to the mining and minerals sectors, and to business.

The Honourable Charles (Rod)erick KEMP, VIC: For significant service to the Parliament of Australia, and to the people of Victoria.

Mrs Rae Merlyn KINGSBURY, Castlemaine VIC 3450: For significant service to the international community of Timor Leste.

Mrs Christine Elizabeth KIRBY, Abbotsford NSW 2046: For significant service to the community, and to women.

Professor Martin Evald KRYGIER University of New South Wales NSW 2052: For significant service to legal education, and to professional associations.

Mr Murray Wayne LAMPARD APM, Gwelup WA 6018: For significant service to the community of Western Australia.

Mr Douglas LAWRENCE OAM, West Brunswick VIC 3055: For significant service to the performing arts, particularly to chamber choirs.

Ms Helen Louise LEAKE, SA: For significant service to film, and to professional organisations.

Dr David Ronald LEECE PSM RFD ED, Beecroft NSW 2119: For significant service to the environment, and to defence and security studies.

Dr Michael Kwok LEUNG, Malvern VIC 3144: For significant service to medicine, and to the international community.

Mrs Rose LEW, Toorak VIC 3142: For significant service to the community, and to philanthropy.

Mrs Dorothy Hazel LIPMANN, Richmond VIC 3121: For significant service to the elderly, and to the visual arts.

Mrs Susan Mary LOGIE-SMITH, Armadale VIC 3143: For significant service to the decorative and fine arts.

Mr Eric William LUMSDEN PSM, Wannanup WA 6210: For significant service to public administration, and to planning.

Mr Kenneth Duncan MACDONALD, Indooroopilly QLD 4068: For significant service to the law, and to the legal profession.

Ms Jenni MACK, NSW: For significant service to business through consumer advocacy roles.

Dr Robert David MACPHERSON, Brisbane QLD 4001: For significant service to the visual arts.

Ms Robin (Bobbi) MAHLAB, Birchgrove NSW 2041: For significant service to women, to publishing, and to philanthropy.

Ms Keelen Marie MAILMAN, Augathella QLD 4477: For significant service to the Indigenous community of Queensland.

Mr Michael Kevin MALOUF, Wandana Heights VIC 3216: For significant service to local government, and to the community of Victoria.

Professor Lenore Hilda MANDERSON, Prahran VIC 3181: For significant service to education, particularly medical anthropology, and to public health.

Mr Duncan Antony MARSHALL, Chapman ACT 2611: For significant service to heritage conservation.

Ms Julie Marie MASON, Point Cook VIC 3030: For significant service to the community, and to education.

Ms Janet Patricia MATTON, Melbourne VIC 3004: For significant service to the information technology and health sectors.

Ms Rachael Zoa MAZA, Sunshine VIC 3020: For significant service to the performing arts as an artistic director.

Ms Kathryn Anne MCCLYMONT, Paddington NSW 2021: For significant service to the print media, and to investigative journalism.

Ms Vicki Gayle MCDONALD, QLD: For significant service to librarianship, and to professional associations.

Ms Catherine (Ludo) MCFERRAN, Bermagui NSW 2546: For significant service to women and children, and to social justice.

Mr Graham Robert MCKENZIE-SMITH, Mount Pleasant WA 6153: For significant service to military history preservation, and to forestry.

Dr Helen Diana MCLEAN, Kingswood SA 5062: For significant service to dentistry, and to professional associations.

Dr Suzanne Bridget MCNICOL QC, Melbourne VIC 3000: For significant service to the law, and to the legal profession.

Mr Paul Joseph MERCURIO, Tyabb VIC 3913: For significant service to the performing arts, particularly to dance.

Mrs Janine Louise MIDDLETON, Mosman NSW 2088: For significant service to the LGBTIQ community, and to marriage equality.

Mr Timothy David MINCHIN, Coogee NSW 2034: For significant service to the performing arts, and to the community.

Ms Heather Lee MITCHELL, Surry Hills NSW 2010: For significant service to the performing arts, and to the community.

Professor Marjory Lucy MOODIE, Eaglemont VIC 3084: For significant service to education, particularly to health economics.

Ms Cathi MOORE, Narrabundah ACT 2604: For significant service to young women, and to the community.

The Reverend Canon Dr John Laurence MORGAN, Moe VIC 3825: For significant service to education, and to the Anglican Church of Australia.

Mr John Patrick MULLEN, NSW: For significant service to business, and to the community.

Ms Patricia Anne MURRAY, Mount Claremont WA 6010: For significant service to the community through family social welfare associations.

Dr Anthony Leigh MYLIUS, Northam WA 6401: For significant service to community health, and to cardiology.

Professor Marea NICHOLSON, Glenhaven NSW 2156: For significant service to education, and to professional standards.

Ms Melissa NOONAN, Doncaster East VIC 3109: For significant service to people with a disability.

Professor Pauline Margaret NUGENT, East Melbourne VIC 3002: For significant service to education, and to nursing.

Emeritus Professor John Frederick O’CALLAGHAN, Yarralumla ACT 2600: For significant service to information technology, and to education.

Ms Caroline O’CONNOR, Noosaville QLD 4566: For significant service to the performing arts, particularly to musical theatre.

Ms Patricia Maria O’DONNELL, Fitzroy VIC 3065: For significant service to the community through a range of roles.

Dr John William ORCHARD, Coogee NSW 2034: For significant service to sports medicine, particularly to cricket.

Mr William Patrick O’SHEA, Melbourne VIC 3004: For significant service to the legal profession, and to the community.

Mr Peter John OVERTON, Willoughby NSW 2068: For significant service to the broadcast media, and to the community.

Mr David Philip PARATZ, Paddington QLD 4064: For significant service to the Jewish community of Queensland, and to the law.

Ms Colleen Georgette PEARCE, North Fitzroy VIC 3068: For significant service to the community through public advocacy roles.

Dr Peter Andreas PEDERSEN, Campbell ACT 2612: For significant service to military history as an author and researcher.

Mr Robert Maxwell PENFOLD, Los Angeles California USA: For significant service to the broadcast media, and to journalism.

Lieutenant Colonel Barry PETERSEN MC (Retd), QLD: For significant service to the international community of Thailand.

Ms Sabine Cornelia PHILLIPS, Port Melbourne VIC 3207: For significant service to aged welfare, and to the legal profession.

Mr Peter James PLUMMER, QLD: For significant service to higher education, to health research, and to public administration.

Professor Laura POOLE-WARREN, Coogee NSW 2034: For significant service to education, and to biomedical engineering.

Emeritus Professor Sharman Ellen PRETTY, Wahroonga NSW 2076: For significant service to music education, and to the performing arts.

Professor Steven Russell RAINE, Middle Ridge QLD 4350: For significant service to soil science and agriculture, and to education.

Mr Daniel Leo REARDON, TAS: For significant service to the community of Tasmania through social welfare and charitable organisations.

Ms Jennifer Mary RICHTER, Glenunga SA 5064: For significant service to medical administration, and to community health.

Emeritus Professor Staniforth RICKETSON, Carlton North VIC 3054: For significant service to legal education, and to intellectual property law.

Dr Peter William RIDDLES, QLD: For significant service to science, to biotechnology, and to innovation.

The Honourable Fredrick RIEBELING, Dudley Park WA 6210: For significant service to the people and Parliament of Western Australia.

Mr Gary Phillip ROBERTS, Dalkeith WA 6009: For significant service to the broadcast media, particularly to radio.

Mr David Michael ROSS, East Side NT 0870: For significant service to the Indigenous community of Central Australia.

Ms Violet ROUMELIOTIS, Carlton NSW 2218: For significant service to the community, particularly to refugee support.

Dr Walter John RUSSELL, SA: For significant service to medicine in the field of anaesthesia, and to medical health standards.

Dr Sabar RUSTOMJEE, Malvern East VIC 3145: For significant service to psychotherapy, and to community health.

Dr John Dominic SANTAMARIA, Heidelberg VIC 3084: For significant service to intensive care medicine.

Ms Janine SARGEANT, Balmain NSW 2041: For significant service to medical administration through a range of roles.

Ms Marion Albertje SAVILLE, Carlton North VIC 3054: For significant service to women’s health through cervical screening initiatives.

Mr George SAVVIDES, Mount Martha VIC 3934: For significant service to the community, to charitable groups, and to business.

Mr Michael James SCOTT, West Pymble NSW 2073: For significant service to urban development, and to the community.

Ms Robyn Margaret SEXTON, Northbridge NSW 2063: For significant service to the law, and to the judiciary.

Dr Errol Vernon SEYMOUR, Gooseberry Hill WA 6076: For significant service to the oil and gas industry, and to engineering.

Emeritus Professor Cindy SHANNON, QLD: For significant service to Indigenous health, and to medical education.

Professor Robert Keith SHEPHERD, Ascot Vale VIC 3032: For significant service to biomedical research, and to education.

Mr Vianney SHIEL, Templestowe VIC 3106: For significant service to electronic engineering, and to education.

Mr John A SIMPSON, Euroa VIC 3666: For significant service to people who are blind or have low vision.

Ms Christine Lois SIMPSON STOKES, WA: For significant service to the community through cultural organisations.

Mr Keith Nichol SLATER, Greenmount WA 6056: For significant service to cricket, Australian rules football, and baseball, in Western Australia.

Dr Judith Beryl SMART, Richmond VIC 3121: For significant service to education, to social research, and to women.

Mr Damien John SMITH, Deepdene VIC 3103: For significant service to business through a range of roles.

Mrs Georgina Jane SOMERSET, Durong QLD 4610: For significant service to primary industry, to women, and to the community.

Ms Carol (Carlotta) SPENCER, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217: For significant service to the performing arts, and to the LGBTIQ community.

Ms Claire Elena SPENCER, St Kilda West VIC 3182: For significant service to arts administration, and to the community.

Mr Jeremy Mark SPINAK, NSW: For significant service to the Jewish community, to multicultural relations, and to interfaith dialogue.

Ms Julie Anne STEINER, NSW: For significant service to business through a range of roles.

Emeritus Professor Vivian Bruce SUNDERLAND, Claremont WA 6010: For significant service to education, particularly to pharmacy.

Dr Robert Jeffrey SWARD, Malvern VIC 3144: For significant service to primary industry, to gene technology, and to the Jewish community.

Professor Acram Momolook TAJI, Saint Lucia QLD 4067: For significant service to education, particularly to horticultural science and plant biotechnology.

Dr Peter George THORNE, Albert Park VIC 3206: For significant service to computer science education, and to history.

Mr Robert Murray TORRANCE, Rossmoyne WA 6148: For significant service to the building and construction industry.

Mr Vincent TREMAINE, Henley Beach SA 5022: For significant service to shipping infrastructure and freight transport.

Dr Mathew Ansel TRINCA TALALIN, ACT: For significant service to the museums and galleries sector.

Professor Kenneth Thomas TROTMAN, Oatley NSW 2223: For significant service to education, particularly to accounting.

Mr Daniel Philip TUCKER, WA: For significant service to mining, and to the Indigenous community.

Mr Michael Robert TYACK, Rozelle NSW 2039: For significant service to the performing arts as a musical director.

Mr Richard Ashton WARNER, TAS: For significant service to agricultural research and development.

Professor Lea Elizabeth WATERS-SCHOLES, Parkville VIC 3010: For significant service to education, and to psychology.

Emeritus Professor Roderick Tucker WELLS, Flagstaff Hill SA 5159: For significant service to education, and to the biological sciences._x000D_

Dr Ann Felicity WESTMORE, Kew VIC 3101: For significant service to medical history, and to science communication.

Emeritus Professor Edward Thomas WHITE, Indooroopilly QLD 4068: For significant service to higher education, particularly to chemical engineering.

Ms Tracey WHITING, SA: For significant service to the museums and galleries sector.

Mrs Georgina Dulcie WILLIAMS, Preston VIC 3072: For significant service to the Indigenous community through advocacy roles.

Mr John Denis WITHERIFF, Varsity Lakes QLD 4227: For significant service to business, and to the community of the Gold Coast.

Dr Dedee Daryl WOODSIDE, Umina Beach NSW 2257: For significant service to animal conservation, and to zoological organisations.

Dr Graeme Leonard WORBOYS, Gilmore ACT 2905: For significant service to conservation and the environment, and to the community.

Mr Heathcote McMichael WRIGHT QC, Flinders VIC 3929: For significant service to the law, and to the performing arts.

Dr Desiree Swei-Lien YAP, East Melbourne VIC 3002: For significant service to women’s health, and to medicine.

Professor Justin John YERBURY, Wollongong NSW 2500: For significant service to education and research in the field of biological sciences.

Mr John Zerunge YOUNG, Kew VIC 3101: For significant service to the visual arts, and as a role model.

Mr Robert John ABBOT, Sunshine Coast QLD 4560: For service to local government, and to the communities of Noosa and the Sunshine Coast.

Mrs Sandra Gai ACKERS, NSW: For service to the community through charitable initiatives.

Mr Kenneth Bruce ADAMS, Bowral NSW 2576: For service to the community of the Southern Highlands, and to the plumbing industry.

Mr Lindsay Mark ADAMS, Bunya QLD 4055: For service to the professional speaking industry.

Ms Joanna Geraldine AGIUS, SA: For service to people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and to the Indigenous community.

Dr Qazi Ashfaq AHMAD, Bonnyrigg NSW 2177: For service to the Muslim community, and to interfaith relations.

Ms Julie Christine AINSWORTH, Maryville NSW 2293: For service to the community of Newcastle.

Mr Daryl James AKERS, Melton South VIC 3338: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mrs Margaret Alice ALDOUS, Benalla VIC 3672: For service to nursing.

Mrs Alison Moorna ALEXANDER, Karana Downs QLD 4306: For service to the tourism and hospitality industry.

Mrs Diana Joy ALEXANDER, Lockhart NSW 2656: For service to education, and to the community of Lockhart.

Mr Geoffrey Robert ALEXANDER, Shepparton VIC 3630: For service to the community of Shepparton.

Mr Brian Leslie ALLEN, Rosebud VIC 3939: For service to education in developing countries, and to the community.

Mrs Ronda May ALTERATOR, Warriewood NSW 2102: For service to netball.

Mrs Julie Michelle ANDERSON, Berwick VIC 3806: For service to veterans and their families.

Mrs Robyn McDonald ANDERSON, VIC: For service to children through hospital charitable organisations.

Mrs Rebecca ANDREWS, South Maroota NSW: For service to the community of West Papua, and to equestrian organisations.

Mr Phillip Nicholas ANTIPPA, Albert Park VIC 3206: For service to thoracic surgery, and to music.

Mrs Lorna APELT, Dalby QLD 4405: For service to aged welfare.

Mr Joseph (Yossi) ARON, Caulfield VIC 3161: For service to the Jewish community of Victoria.

Mr Charles Albert ARONSON, Bellevue Hill NSW 2023: For service to the Jewish community of New South Wales.

Mr Antonio ARRIGO, Bunyip VIC 3815: For service to the community of Bunyip.

Mrs Julie Ann ARTHUR, Maryborough QLD 4650: For service to local government, and to the community of the Fraser Coast.

Mr Robert Barry AUSTON, NSW: For service to veterans through a range of organisations.

Ms Patricia Joyce BAILEY, Cairns QLD 4870: For service to the community of Cairns, and to rugby league.

Mrs Rosanna BAINI, Mernda VIC 3754: For service to the Lebanese community of Victoria.

Mr Glenn McGregor BAKER, Alfred Cove WA 6154: For service to children through charitable organisations.

Mr Jason Paul BAKER, Curl Curl NSW 2096: For service to rowing.

Mrs Dianne BALL, Raymond Terrace NSW 2324: For service to the Indigenous community of the Hunter.

Mr Laurie Ernest BARBER, Port Macquarie NSW 2444: For service to the community of Port Macquarie.

Mr Leonard Robert BARLOW, VIC: For service to veterans and their families.

Ms Eve BARRATT, Mount Gambier SA 5290: For service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Mr Richard Joseph BARRY, Narrabri NSW 2390: For service to veterans and their families, and to the community of Narrabri.

Mr Patrick Joseph BARTOLO, Toongabbie NSW 2146: For service to the Maltese community of New South Wales.

Mrs Nancy Dawn BATES, Maryborough QLD 4650: For service to the community of Maryborough.

Mr Joel BECKER, Fairfield VIC 3078: For service to literary organisations.

Ms Lisa Ann BEEHAG, Sylvania NSW 2224: For service to netball.

Mr Lindsay Gregory BEER, Caulfield VIC 3162: For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mr Neville Dickson BELL, Ascot QLD 4007: For service to horse racing, and to the community of Caboolture.

Mr Richard Palmer BENNETT, Alonnah TAS 7150: For service to photography.

Mr Albert BENSIMON, Malvern SA 5061: For service to business, and to the community.

Mrs Suzanne BERGERSEN, Sussex Inlet NSW 2540: For service to swimming.

Mr Harry Herman BETTER, Caulfield North VIC 3161: For service to the Jewish community of Victoria.

Mr Russell (John) BEYNON, Bairnsdale VIC 3875: For service to the community of Bairnsdale.

Ms Jocelyn BIGNOLD, Footscray VIC 3011: For service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Mr Richard Beresford BIGNOLD, Gymea NSW 2227: For service to surf lifesaving.

Mr William Hugh BISCOE, Angaston SA 5353: For service to the community of the Barossa.

Mrs Helen Margaret BLACK, Pullenvale QLD 4069: For service to the community of Pittsworth.

Mr Lawrence Peter BLACK, Pullenvale QLD 4069: For service to primary industry, and to the community.

The Reverend Margaret Jane BLAIR, Healesville VIC 3777: For service to the Uniting Church in Australia.

Mr Simon Leigh BLOOMER, Boronia VIC 3155: For service to veterans and their families.

Mr Brian Stuart BLYTHE, Portsea VIC 3944: For service to business, and to the community.

Mrs Rosalind BODLEY, Brighton VIC 3186: For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mr David Kevin BOOTH, Kincumber NSW 2251: For service to the community of Gosford.

Mr Mark P S BOURCHIER, Adelaide SA 5000: For service to the community of South Australia.

Dr Michael John BOWDEN, Rapid Creek NT 0810: For service to the Indigenous community of the Northern Territory.

Mr Wayne Morris BOWDEN, East Keilor VIC 3033: For service to music, particularly through brass bands.

Mrs Lillian Ruth BOWEN, QLD: For service to the Indigenous community of Cape York.

Mr Peter William BOYES, Ashmore QLD 4214: For service to the community of Queensland.

Mr Connell Francis BRANNELLY, Moulden NT 0830: For service to the community of Darwin.

Mrs Coralie Elizabeth BRANNELLY, Moulden NT 0830: For service to the community of Darwin.

Mrs Eulalie Perry BREWSTER, Inverloch VIC 3996: For service to the community of Inverloch.

Mr Jonathan Ashley BRIGGS, VIC: For service to community history.

Rear Admiral Peter Douglas BRIGGS AO CSC (Retd), Mornington VIC 3931: For service to the preservation, commemoration and promotion of Australian naval heritage.

Mr Darryl Gregory BROHMAN, Cronulla NSW 2230: For service to rugby league.

Mr Aubrey Gordon BROOKS, Tanilba Bay NSW 2319: For service to the community of Newcastle.

Dr Catherine Janet BROWN, Fairfield VIC 3078: For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Ms Noeline Mabel BROWN, Mount Murray NSW 2577: For service to the performing arts as an actor and entertainer.

Mr Raymond BROWN, Bulli NSW 2516: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mrs Thelma June BRYAN, Westcourt QLD 4870: For service to youth, and to swimming.

Mr Joseph Francis BUHAGIAR, Yass NSW 2582: For service to the community of the Southern Highlands.

Mr Robert Charles BULLEY, Balwyn North VIC 3103: For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Mrs Judy Charlotte BURKE, Daw Park SA 5041: For service to community health.

Ms Patricia L BURKE, Brighton VIC 3186: For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Mrs Robyne Margaret BURRIDGE, Coconut Grove NT 0810: For service to people with a disability.

Mrs Maree Rosalie BYRNE, Bowral NSW 2576: For service to the community of the Southern Highlands.

Mrs Georgina BYROM, Taringa QLD 4068: For service to the Anglican Church of Australia, and to education.

Mr Kenneth James CALLANDER, Randwick NSW 2031: For service to horse racing as a journalist and presenter.

Dr Donald Graham CAMPBELL, QLD: For service to trauma medicine.

Mr Donald Percival CANT, Somerton Park SA 5044: For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mrs Karen Elizabeth CAREY, Belrose NSW 2085: For service to secondary education.

Mr Cedric Lyle CARR, Highton VIC 3216: For service to the community of Geelong, and to accountancy.

Mr Geoffrey Marc CARR, Tamarama NSW 2026: For service to rugby league.

Mr Peter James CARTER, Lockleys SA 5032: For service to canoeing.

Mr Mark CARUANA, Marayong NSW 2148: For service to the Maltese community of New South Wales.

Sister Monica Mary CAVANAGH, Waverton NSW 2060: For service to the Catholic Church of Australia.

Mrs Jahna CEDAR, Aveley WA 6069: For service to the Indigenous community of Western Australia.

Mr Umesh CHANDRA, Taigum QLD 4018: For service to the multicultural community of Queensland.

Mr Kenneth Ray CHAPMAN, Cabramatta NSW 2166: For service to the community of Cabramatta.

Mrs Joy CHARLTON, Theresa Park NSW 2570: For service to equestrian sports.

Ms Judith Anne CHARNAUD, Warriewood NSW 2102: For service to conservation and the environment in Timor Leste.

Ms Paulette Dell CHERNY, VIC: For service to the Jewish community of Victoria.

Mr Michael Wan-Man CHOI, Birkdale QLD 4159: For service to the people and Parliament of Queensland.

Ms Tasneem CHOPRA, Moreland VIC 3060: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Dr Ian Melvyn CHUNG, Sans Souci NSW 2219: For service to the law, to medicine, and to the community.

Dr Adele CHYNOWETH, Braddon ACT 2612: For service to public history.

Mr Klaus Vilis CIMDINS, Frankston VIC 3199: For service to veterans and their families.

Ms Sandra Joan CLARK, Broken Hill NSW 2880: For service to Indigenous education, and to the community.

Mr James CLARKE, Jurien Bay WA 6516: For service to the community of Jurien Bay.

Ms Pamela Nance CLARKE, Horsham VIC 3400: For service to local government, and to the community of Horsham.

Mrs Robyn Madelon CLAYDON, Hornsby Heights NSW 2077: For service to education, and to the Anglican Church of Australia.

Mr Anthony David CLIFFORD, USA: For service to the Jewish community of Sydney.

Mr Roger Alexander CLIFFORD, Bellevue Hill NSW 2023: For service to the Jewish community of Sydney.

Ms Susan Gaye CLUTTERBUCK, Boolarra VIC 3870: For service to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Mr Andrew James COAD, Como WA 6152: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mr Leif Robert COCKS, Willagee WA 6156: For service to the conservation of endangered animals.

Dr Phillip Seldon COCKS, Waverton NSW 2060: For service to medicine, and to medical associations.

Mr Robert Andrew COFFEY, Warrnambool VIC 3280: For service to the community of Warrnambool.

Rabbi Dr Jeffrey COHEN: Vaucluse NSW 2030: For service to community health, and to interfaith organisations.

Mrs Marlis COHEN, Balwyn North VIC 3104: For service to the Jewish community.

Mr Peter COMBE, Glenside SA 5065: For service to the performing arts, particularly music for children.

Dr Michael Thomas CONNOR, Colac VIC 3250: For service to medicine, and to the community.

Ms Helen Rosemary CONNOR-KENDRAY, Kingston TAS 7050: For service to people with Parkinson’s.

Mr Fred CONWAY, QLD: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mrs Genelle COOK, Annandale NSW 2038: For service to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Mrs Dallas Antoinette COOPER, Bellerive TAS 7018: For service to badminton, and to the community.

Mr John Alan COOTES, Belmont NSW 2280: For service to the community, particularly to social welfare organisations.

Ms Elizabeth CORKE, VIC: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mr Anthony John CORR, Beaumaris VIC 3193: For service to cricket.

Mrs Margaret Mary COSSEY, NSW: For service to Indigenous literacy and special-needs education.

Dr Lynne Maree COULSON BARR, Melbourne VIC 3000: For service to community mental health.

Mr Christopher Richard COX, East Gosford NSW 2250: For service to the performing arts, and to the community.

Mr Lindsay Hamilton CRAWFORD, Bairnsdale VIC 3875: For service to the community of Paynesville.

Mr Warren James CREE, Belrose NSW 2085: For service to youth, and to the community.

Mrs Joan Winifred CRIBB, Kenmore Hills QLD 4069: For service to higher education as a botanist, and to the community.

Mrs Julie Margaret CROMER, Randwick NSW 2031: For service to disability support organisations.

Mr Peter CROOK, Kinglake VIC 3763: For service to the community of Kinglake, and to veterans and their families.

Mr William Richard CRUWYS, Fairfield West NSW 2165: For service to veterans and their families.

Mr Simon Charles CUBITT, Winthrop WA 6150: For service to the community of southern Western Australia.

Mr Ashley Alfred CUPITT, Yungaburra QLD 4884: For service to the community of Yungaburra, and to boxing.

Ms Susan Margaret CURE, Bellerive TAS 7018: For service to swimming.

Mrs Krystyna CYRON, Canley Heights NSW 2166: For service to the Polish community of New South Wales.

Mr Robert Philip DANCE, Frankston VIC 3199: For service to waterskiing.

Mr Thomas Frank DANOS, Toorak VIC 3142: For service to the law, and to the community.

Mr Colin Bruce DARTS, Albury NSW 2640: For service to veterans and their families.

Ms Anna Louise DAVEY, Albury NSW 2640: For service to circus performance and physical theatre.

Ms Maude Alice DAVEY, Abbotsford VIC 3067: For service to the performing arts, particularly as an artistic director.

Ms Beth DAVIDSON, Anglesea VIC 3230: For service to local government, and to the community.

Mr Ivo Douglas DAVIES, City Beach WA 6015: For service to the community of the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia.

Mrs Ruth Adelaide DAWS, Burnside SA 5066: For service to netball, and to the community.

Mrs Barbara May DAWSON, Zillmere QLD 4034: For service to veterans and their families.

Mrs Valerie Josephine DAWSON, Redcliffe QLD 4020: For service to the performing arts as a singer and songwriter.

Mr Gionni DI GRAVIO, Mayfield NSW 2304: For service to community history, particularly as an archivist.

Mr Philip John DICKIE: For service to the print media as a journalist.

Mr Maxwell Gordon DINGLE, Sussex Inlet NSW 2540: For service to the visual arts through curatorial roles.

Mr Barry Robert DOBSON, Inala QLD 4077: For service to athletics.

Ms Jennifer Christine DOUBELL, Toorak VIC 3142: For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Ms Kerrie Anne DOUGHERTY, Wyoming NSW 2250: For service to astronautical history as a curator.

Mrs Annette DOUGLASS, North Parramatta NSW 2151: For service to youth through Scouts.

Mr Peter George DOUKAS, Ashbury NSW 2193: For service to multiculturalism in New South Wales.

Mr John DRING, Ashford SA 5035: For service to the rail transport industry.

Mr Peter James DUNN, Kuraby QLD 4112: For service to community history.

Mr John DYBALL, Vincentia NSW 2540: For service to education.

Mr Carter EDWARDS, Canton Beach NSW 2263: For service to the broadcast media, particularly to radio.

Mr Frederick (Gary) EDWARDS, Camberwell VIC 3124: For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mrs Kathryn Margaret EDWARDS, Boroondara VIC 3124: For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mr Robert John EDWARDS, Corrimal NSW 2518: For service to the international community of Fiji.

Dr Zenaida Sicat EDWARDS, Lindfield NSW 2070: For service to the community, and to heritage preservation.

Mr Brian Paul EGAN, Charleville QLD 4470: For service to people in rural areas through social welfare support programs.

Ms Christine Joyce EGAN, SA: For service to the Indigenous community of South Australia.

Mrs Nerida EGAN, Charleville QLD 4470: For service to people in rural areas through social welfare support programs.

Professor Diana EGERTON-WARBURTON, Prahran VIC 3181: For service to emergency medicine.

Ms Faiza EL-HIGZI, Sunnybank Hills QLD 4109: For service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Mr Hassib ELIAS, North Ryde NSW 2113: For service to the Palestinian community of New South Wales.

Clinical Associate Professor Nicholas John EVANS, Glebe NSW 2037: For service to neonatal medicine.

Mr Richard John FARRANT, Shell Cove NSW 2529: For service to golf.

Mrs Judith FEIGLIN, Caulfield VIC 3161: For service to the Jewish community.

Ms Judith FERBER, Carrara QLD 4211: For service to the performing arts.

Mr Mark Leeds FERGUSON, Avalon Beach NSW 2107: For service to veterans and their families.

Ms Marie Ann FICARRA, Cronulla NSW 2230: For service to the people and Parliament of New South Wales.

Ms Carly FINDLAY, Melbourne VIC 3000: For service to people with a disability.

Mr Robert George FLACK, Bendigo VIC 3550: For service to the community of Bendigo, and to finance.

Mrs Louise Anne FLITCROFT PAISLEY, Rosebery NSW 2018: For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Mrs Mary Teresa FOLEY, Margate QLD 4019: For service to the community of Redcliffe.

Ms Kira Joy FONG, Broome WA 6725: For service to the Indigenous community of the Kimberley.

Mr Peter FORD, Mackay QLD 4740: For service to heritage railway organisations.

Mr Peter John FORSTER, Anglesea VIC 3230: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mr Simun FRANJIC, Duffy ACT 2611: For service to the Croatian community of the Australian Capital Territory.

Ms Kerry Lee FRANKLIN, Highett VIC 3190: For service to softball.

Associate Professor Cecily Jane FREEMANTLE, Mansfield VIC 3722: For service to medical research, particularly to population health.

Mr Paul Matthew FREESTONE, Keilor Village VIC 3036: For service to the road transport industry, and to the community.

Ms Colleen Debra FURLANETTO, Euroa VIC 3666: For service to community health.

Ms Glenise GALE, Howrah TAS 7018: For service to swimming.

Dr Vincent Bernard GALLICHIO, Preston VIC 3072: For service to medicine.

Ms Sherryl Maree GARBUTT, Brunswick VIC 3056: For service to the people and Parliament of Victoria.

Mr Stephen Charles GARBUTT, Wyrallah NSW 2480: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Dr Murray John GARDE, West End QLD 4101: For service to the Indigenous community of the Northern Territory.

Mr Peter Phillip GASH, Lady Elliott Island QLD: For service to eco-tourism, and to aviation.

Mr Craig Robert GEAR, Redfern NSW 2016: For service to aged welfare and seniors rights.

Mr Dennis James GEE, Terrigal NSW 2260: For service to surf lifesaving.

Ms Linda GEORGE, Melbourne VIC 3000: For service to music education.

Mr Stephen (Mark) GILBERT, North Adelaide SA 5006: For service to engineering, and to the community.

Mrs Eileen Mary GILES, Rockingham WA 6168: For service to people who are homeless.

Mrs Annette Massie GILLEN, North Adelaide SA 5006: For service to the community of South Australia.

Mr Reynold William GILSON, Kangaroo Ground VIC 3097: For service to music through brass bands.

Mr Ronald Richard GIVEEN OAM (Mil), NSW: For service to veterans and their families, and to the community.

Dr Hazel Fern GOLDBERG, NSW: For service to respiratory medicine.

Mr John Dale GOLOTTA, VIC: For service to veterans.

Mr Jolyon Bryham GOOD, Sandringham VIC 3191: For service to the community of Sandringham.

Mr William Arthur GOODREM, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217: For service to the communities of the Mornington Peninsula and Southport.

Mr James Kevan GOODWORTH, Hervey Bay QLD 4655: For service to education.

Dr Antony Robert GRAHAM, Darlinghurst NSW 2010: For service to medicine as a vascular surgeon.

Mr Barry Lindsay GRANT, Bangor NSW 2234: For service to veterans and their families.

Mrs Robyn A GRAY, Eureka NSW 2480: For service to community history.

Mr Ian Russell GREEN, VIC: For service to Buddhism, and to interfaith relations.

Ms Kerry Isabelle GREENWOOD, Seddon VIC 3011: For service to literature as a writer.

Mr Richard David GRIFFITHS, Lyneham ACT 2602: For service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Mr Geoffrey Ross GRINTON, Blackburn South VIC 3130: For service to the Uniting Church in Australia.

Mr Rodney Eric GRUMMITT, Mount Martha VIC 3934: For service to youth through Scouts.

Mrs Doreen Patricia GUNN, Seymour VIC 3660: For service to aged welfare.

Mrs Promilla GUPTA, SA: For service to the Indian community, and to multiculturalism.

Mrs Annette Jane GUTERRES, Concord NSW 2137: For service to veterans and their families.

Mr Paul Anthony HACKETT, Artarmon NSW 2064: For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mr George HALVAGIS, Mentone VIC 3194: For service to the community, particularly to people affected by crime.

Mrs Pamela Mary HAMENCE, Bridgetown WA 6255: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Mr Colin HAMLEY, North Balwyn VIC 3104: For service to veterans and their families.

Mrs Denise HANLY, Raceview QLD 4305: For service to the community of Ipswich.

Dr Ian Victor HANSEN, Kew VIC 3101: For service to the community, and to education.

Mrs Vivienne Julie HARKNESS, Hawthorn VIC 3122: For service to community health.

Mrs Pauline Zoe HARRIS, Watsonia VIC 3087: For service to the community.

Mr Donald Leslie HARRISON, Belmont VIC 3216: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Mr Michael Anthony HARTUNG, Milsons Point NSW 2061: For service to sport for people with a disability.

Mr John Francis HARVEY, Wandin North VIC 3139: For service to motor sports.

Mrs Nancye Margaret HAWKE, Gerroa NSW 2534: For service to the community of Gerroa.

Ms Rosemary Anne HEHIR, VIC: For service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Mr Peter Turnbull HEMERY, Newport Beach NSW 2106: For service to sailing.

Mrs Elva Margaret HENDERSON, Bongaree QLD 4507: For service to veterans and their families.

Mr Brian Douglas HERN, Walkerville SA 5081: For service to the Uniting Church in Australia.

Mr Terence Robert HETHERINGTON, Nowra NSW 2541: For service to community history.

Associate Professor Ian Donald HEWSON, Kew East VIC 3102: For service to dentistry.

Mr David Colin HICKS, Meadow Springs WA 6210: For service to people with a disability.

Mr Neil Laurence HIRT, West Ulverstone TAS 7315: For service to the community.

Mr Andrew Paul HOBAN, Avoca Beach NSW 2251: For service to surf lifesaving.

Mr Graham William HOBBS, West Beach SA 5024: For service to youth, and to lacrosse.

Mrs Karen Laurel HONES, Bundanoon NSW 2578: For service to the community of Bundanoon.

Mr Erik Norman HORRIE, Erskine Park NSW 2759: For service to rowing.

Mr Garry Robert HOWE, Pakenham VIC 3810: For service to the community of the Cardinia shire.

Mr Kenneth John HOWES, Nambour QLD 4560: For service to youth through Scouts.

Mr Colin Horace HOWLETT, Richmond TAS 7025: For service to local government, and to the community of the Southern Midlands.

Mr Tony HUMPHREY, Cremorne NSW 2090: For service to community health through suicide prevention organisations.

Ms Gillian Ruth HUND, Arthurs Seat VIC 3937: For service to charitable organisations.

Dr Shane Thomas HUNTINGTON, Keilor East VIC 3033: For service to science as a communicator.

Mr Ross HUTCHISON, Penrith NSW 2750: For service to the community.

Mrs Mary Julia HUTTON, Stirling WA 6021: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mr Giuseppe (Joe) IENCO, Mount Compass SA 5210: For service to the community through charitable and multicultural organisations.

Mr William David INCOLL, Monbulk VIC 3793: For service to the environment, and to the community of the Dandenong Ranges.

Dr Geoff Lawrence IRVINE, NSW: For service to the chiropractic profession.

Mrs Elizabeth IRWIN, Mildura VIC 3500: For service to community health.

Mr Noel Stanley JACKLING, Albury NSW 2640: For service to the community history.

Mr Gregory Reginald JACKSON, Lindisfarne TAS 7015: For service to the community of Tasmania.

Dr Wesley Sidney JAME, Berwick VIC 3806: For service to community health.

Mrs Pauline JAMES, Raby NSW 2566: For service to veterans and their families, and to the community.

Ms Sandy JEFFS, Christmas Hills VIC 3775: For service to mental health organisations.

Mr Tommy Anthony JEFFS, Canowindra NSW 2794: For service to the hospitality industry.

Dr Joseph Vaughan JOHNSON CSC AAM RFD ED, Garran ACT 2605: For service to veterans, and to the community.

Mr Vaughan Gregory JOHNSON, Longreach QLD 4730: For service to the people and Parliament of Queensland.

Mrs Caroline JOHNSTON, Toorak VIC 3142: For service to the community.

Mr Peter Charles KAHN, Clovelly NSW 2031: For service to community history.

Major Terry KANELLOS (Retd), Pascoe Vale South VIC 3044: For service to veterans and their families, and to the community.

Mrs Julie KEAMY, WA: For service to the merino wool industry, and to the community.

Mrs Bronwen Jean KEIGHERY, Subiaco WA 6008: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mr Gregory John KEIGHERY, Subiaco WA 6008: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mr Peter KELLY, Antigua QLD 4650: For service to veterans and their families.

Ms Deborah KENNA, Orange NSW 2800: For service to community health.

Ms Mary Elizabeth KENNEALLY, VIC: For service to the performing arts.

Mr David Leslie KERR, Gelorup WA 6230: For service to the community of Bunbury.

Mr Russell Humphrey KERR, Frankston VIC 3199: For service to education.

Mrs Marvelle Frances KERSLAKE, Mitchell QLD 4465: For service to the community of Mitchell.

Mrs Vicki Lorraine KEY, Sunbury VIC 3429: For service to the community, particularly to emergency response personnel.

Mrs Dorothy Ruth KHOO, Wandal QLD 4700: For service to the Chinese community of Rockhampton.

Brigadier Patrick John KIDD (Retd), VIC: For service to sport for people with a disability.

Mr Richard Louis KIDD, Julimar WA 6567: For service to the community of Julimar.

Mr Bruce KIMBERLEY, Berowra NSW 2081: For service to cricket.

Ms Sandra Lorelle KING, Mackenzie QLD 4152: For service to the Indigenous community.

Dr Stephen Jeffries KING, Youngtown TAS 7249: For service to veterinary science.

Ms Margaret KNIGHT, Mount Martha VIC 3934: For service to veterans, and to community commemorations.

Mrs Marie KNIGHT, Coonabarabran NSW 2357: For service to people in rural and remote areas.

Mrs Kay Frances LANE, The Hill NSW 2300: For service to music, and to education.

Ms Jillian LANGE-MOHR, Leopold VIC 3224: For service to education.

Mrs Rhonda Margaret LANGFORD, Moss Vale NSW 2577: For service to music, and to education.

Dr Thomas William LANGSTON, Ulverstone TAS 7315: For service to music, and to the community.

Ms Diana Betty LAUBE, Tiatukia SA 5607: For service to conservation and the environment.

Dr Robert LAVIS, TAS: For service to the international community through dental programs.

Dr Morris Arthur LEE, Holland Park West QLD 4121: For service to the international community of Bangladesh.

Mr Murray Stuart LENNON, North Wahroonga NSW 2076: For service to the community of St Ives.

Mrs Lilian Selina LEONARD, Pearcedale VIC 3912: For service to community health.

Dr Liang Joo LEOW, NSW: For service to medicine, and to the community.

Mr Christian LHOTKA, QLD: For service to the community of Widgee.

Dr Anthony John LIAN-LLOYD, Quorn SA 5433: For service to medicine, and to the community.

Mr Peter LIEFMAN, Wheelers Hill VIC 3150: For service to veterans and their families.

Dr Sadanand LIMAYE, Walkerville SA 5081: For service to medicine, and to the multicultural community.

Mr James Rodham LINDSAY, Gisborne VIC 3437: For service to the community of the Macedon Ranges.

Mr John LINDSAY, Wonthaggi VIC 3995: For service to the community of Wonthaggi.

Mr Thomas Kelsall LINDSAY, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450: For service to the road transport industry, and to the community.

Mr John Mitchell LITTLE, SA: For service to the community of the Barossa Valley.

Ms Sarah Jane LLOYD, Birralee TAS 7303: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mr John LO PICCOLO, Hillside VIC 3037: For service to the performing arts.

Mr Alan Claude LOCKE, Naremburn NSW 2065: For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Ms Diane Margaret LOPEZ, St Kilda VIC 3182: For service to local government, and to the community of Brighton.

Ms Rafaela LOPEZ, Footscray VIC 3011: For service to the Hispanic community of Victoria.

Ms June Annette LOWE, NSW: For service to the Indigenous community of the Illawarra.

Mr Matthew Alan LUTHER, Gordon ACT 2906: For service to nursing.

Mr John Francis LYNCH, Grange SA 5022: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Mr Russell John MAGEE, Malvern East VIC 3145: For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Ms Patrice Rene MAHONEY, Wonthaggi VIC 3995: For service to the Indigenous community of Victoria.

Mrs Diana MAHONY, Oatlands NSW 2117: For service to the community through charitable initiatives.

Mr Richard Treacy MAILEY, Bonnet Bay NSW 2226: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Ms Colleen MANDICOS, Wollongong NSW 2500: For service to aged welfare.

Mr Peter MANISCALCO, Hunters Hill NSW 2110: For service to the Italian community of Hunters Hill.

Mr Colin George MANN, Tenterfield NSW 2372: For service to aged welfare.

Mr Michael MANNINGTON, Bilgola Plateau NSW 2107: For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mr Nicholas James MARCHESI, Albion QLD 4010: For service to people experiencing homelessness.

Mr Jim Ian MARKOVSKI, Williamstown VIC 3016: For service to youth.

Dr David John MARSHALL, Crafers SA 5152: For service to orthopaedic medicine.

Ms Gail Elizabeth MARSHALL, Point Piper NSW 2027: For service to the community through charitable initiatives.

Mr Edward Leigh MAUGHAN, Cameron Park NSW 2285: For service to rugby league.

Mr Kenneth Barrett MCALLISTER, Wallington VIC 3222: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Mrs Helen Susanne MCCAFFREY, Concord NSW 2137: For service to local government, and to the community of Canada Bay.

Mr Roger Wilfrid MCCAULEY, Moonta SA 5558: For service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to the community.

Mr John Leslie MCCOY, Mitchelton QLD 4053: For service to the broadcast media, and to the community.

Ms Sally Anne MCCUTCHAN, St Kilda VIC 3182: For service to the community through ethical investment organisations.

Mr Peter John MCDERMOTT, TAS: For service to the transport and tourism sectors.

Mr Michael Joseph MCDONALD, Caloundra QLD 4551: For service to surf lifesaving.

Mrs Carolyn Narelle MCDOWALL, VIC: For service to the decorative arts, and to the community.

Ms Anne MCEWEN, Eden Hills SA 5050: For service to the Parliament of Australia, and to the community of South Australia.

Mr Barry Patrick MCFARLANE, Grovedale VIC 3216: For service to cricket.

Ms Dianne Joy MCGRATH, Golden Point VIC 3350: For service to international humanitarian programs, and to the community of Ballarat.

Mr Duncan Alexander MCINNES, Radford QLD 4307: For service to agricultural show societies, to the dairy industry, and to the community.

Mr Kenneth Ray MCINTYRE, NSW: For service to veterans and their families.

Ms Yvonne MCKERROW JENNINGS, Lake Boga VIC 3584: For service to the community of the Swan Hill region.

Dr Jennifer Ann MCMAHON, Newnham TAS 7248: For service to education, and to sport.

Ms Janelle Mary MCMILLAN, Berriedale TAS 7011: For service to the community through charitable fundraising initiatives.

Mrs Bridget Noreen MCNAMARA, Shepparton VIC 3630: For service to the community of Shepparton.

Ms Andrea Joy MCNEIL, Camberwell VIC 3124: For service to swimming.

Mr Peter Charles MCPHEE, Leeton NSW 2705: For service to youth, and to the community.

Mr Leslie Thomas MEIKLEJOHN, Warwick QLD 4370: For service to local government, and to the community of Warwick.

Mr Naim MELHEM, Dandenong VIC 3175: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Pastor Lance Gregory MERGARD, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006: For service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Mr Andrew John (Hank) MIDDLETON, Aberfoyle Park SA 5159: For service to Australian rules football in South Australia.

Dr Sarah Lavinia MIDGLEY, Newtown NSW 2042: For service to the LGBTIQ community.

Mrs Catherine Anne MILGATE, Strathfield NSW 2135: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mrs Janette May MILLER, New Town TAS 7008: For service to people who are blind or have low vision.

Mr Lawrence Harvey MILLER, Waurn Ponds VIC 3216: For service to the community of Geelong.

Mr John Douglas MILLS, Macksville NSW 2447: For service to the community of Nambucca Heads.

Mrs Evelyn MISSEN, Eynesbury VIC 3338: For service to youth, and to the community.

Ms Susan Jennifer (Jenny) MITCHELL, Newport VIC 3015: For service to refugees, and to the community.

Mr William John MITCHELL, Townsville QLD 4810: For service to the law in Queensland.

Miss Cheryl Lynette MOGGS, Goondiwindi QLD 4390: For service to the Indigenous community of Goondiwindi.

Mr John Stephen MOLNAR, Middle Park VIC 3206: For service to charitable organisations.

Mr Gerald Clive MOORE, Bomaderry NSW 2541: For service to the Indigenous community.

Mr Mark Anthony MORRISON, Kempsey NSW 2440: For service to vocational education, and to the community.

Mrs Monica Hilary MORSE, Bathurst NSW 2795: For service to local government, and to the community of Bathurst.

Mrs Daliah MOSS, Broome WA 6726: For service to international eye health programs, and to professional organisations.

Mrs Heather MOTTERAM, Fullarton SA 5063: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mrs Elizabeth Macdonald MOURIK, Wooragee VIC 3747: For service to education, and to the community.

Mrs Barbara Janine MULLAN, Norwood SA 5067: For service to the creative arts.

Mr Neil MULLARD, Uraidla SA 5142: For service to the community of Uraidla.

Ms Kate MULVANY, Tempe NSW 2044: For service to the performing arts.

Ms Jodee Paula MUNDY, Thornbury VIC 3071: For service to the performing arts.

Mrs Rosalind Kaye MURREE-ALLEN, Newcastle NSW 2300: For service to the community of Newcastle.

Mr Glenn Elliott MUSKETT, Hillarys WA 6025: For service to aged welfare.

Dr Gunvantrai Premji NAKER, Sylvania NSW 2224: For service to the international community, and to medicine.

Ms Sandra Kimlin NAVALLI, Newcastle NSW 2300: For service to international education.

Mr Cheung Yin NG, Hawthorn VIC 3122: For service to the Chinese community of Victoria.

Mr Phillip Wai-Shing NG, Epping NSW 2121: For service to Chinese language education, and to the community.

Dr Meng Chong NGU, Strathfield NSW 2135: For service to medicine in the fields of gastroenterology and hepatology.

Mr James Ingle NICHOLSON, Glenorchy TAS 7010: For service to the community of Tasmania.

Ms Elizabeth NIELD, Griffith ACT 2603: For service to the performing and visual arts.

Mr Lloyd Alwyn NIELSEN, Mount Molloy QLD 4871: For service to conservation and the environment.

Ms Deborah Mary NILAND, Wollstonecraft NSW 2065: For service to children’s literature.

Ms Maree Therese NUTT, Newport NSW 2106: For service to the international community through poverty eradication organisations.

Ms Catherine Marie-Claire OELRICHS, Coopers Shoot NSW 2479: For service to the international community of Indonesia.

The Reverend Beth O’NEILL, Blackall QLD 4472: For service to the community of Blackall.

Mrs Margaret OWEN, Wembley WA 6014: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mrs Marlene Joy OWEN, Gympie QLD 4570: For service to the community of Gympie.

Mrs Meryl Joy PACKER, Kingston ACT 2604: For service to the Lutheran Church of Australia.

Mr Rex William PACKER, Kingston ACT 2604: For service to the Lutheran Church of Australia.

Mr Maxwell Arthur PAGE, Nedlands WA 6009: For service to the performing arts in Western Australia.

Mr Raymond Ernest PALMER, Rouse Hill NSW 2155: For service to the community of Epping.

Dr Stephen George PAPAS, Indooroopilly QLD 4068: For service to the community, and to dentistry.

Associate Professor Maria PARAPPILLY, SA: For service to science education, and to women.

Mr Lucas Brooke PATCHETT, Albion QLD 4010: For service to people experiencing homelessness.

Mr Ian Mead PATERSON, Devonport TAS 7310: For service to the community of Tasmania.

Mr Andrew Guy PEAKE, Dulwich SA 5065: For service to community history.

Mrs Margaret Rose PEARCE, Tuggerawong NSW 2259: For service to the community of East Gosford.

Mr Anthony Lester PEARSON, Fountaindale NSW 2258: For service to youth, and to the community of Gosford.

Mr Ian Kenneth PENNY, Warracknabeal VIC 3393: For service to the community of Warracknabeal.

Mr Armando PERCUOCO, NSW: For service to the community, and to the restaurant industry.

Mr Boniface Pirrimngip PERDJERT, Wadeye NT 0822: For service to the Catholic Church, and to the community.

Mr Wasantha Premalal PERERA, Essendon VIC 3040: For service to the Sri Lankan community of Victoria, and to engineering.

Mr John Winter PICKUP, Mackay QLD 4740: For service to the community as a regional radio broadcaster.

Ms Rosemary PLUMMER, Tennant Creek NT 0860: For service to the Indigenous community of the Northern Territory.

Mr Trevor PLYMIN, James Creek NSW 2463: For service to veterans and their families.

Mr Nigel James PORTEOUS, South Yarra VIC 3141: For service to the community, and to the shipping transport industry.

Mr Ken Murray POTTS, West Lakes SA 5021: For service to Australian rules football, and to the community.

Ms Patricia Lorraine POWELL, Rockingham WA 6168: For service to people who are homeless.

Mr Mal PRATT, Minyama QLD 4575: For service to surf lifesaving.

Mrs Margaret Ellen PRIMMER, Geelong VIC 3220: For service to women, and to the community.

Mrs Donna Faye PRYTULAK, Northam WA 6401: For service to veterans and their families.

Mr Derek Peter PUGH, Rapid Creek NT 0810: For service to education in the Northern Territory.

Mr Craig Robert PURDAM, O’Connor ACT 2602: For service to sports administration, and to physiotherapy.

Dr Christopher John QUINN, Hamilton QLD 4007: For service to research science in the field of plant systemics.

Mrs Marjorie Anne QUINN, WA: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mr John Graham RAE, Portarlington VIC 3223: For service to the community of Portarlington.

Mr Michael Benjamin RAHILLY, Walton on Thames United Kingdom: For service to sport for people with a disability.

Mr Edward Peter RALSTON, Kaleen ACT 2617: For service to sport for people who are blind or have low vision.

Mrs Sylvia Shirley RAMSDEN, Croydon VIC 3136: For service to the community of Lilydale.

Mrs Joanna Helen RANDELL, Carmel WA 6076: For service to the community through music.

Mr Ronald Kenneth RAY, Kings Langley NSW 2147: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mr Carl John RAYNER, Anglesea VIC 3230: For service to conservation and the environment.

Ms Karen Jeanne REDMAN, Mount Barker SA 5251: For service to music through concert bands.

Mrs Nerida Constance REID, Hay NSW 2711: For service to the community of Hay.

Mrs Annette Gay (Honi) REIFLER, NSW: For service to community health.

Mr Jean-Pierre REIFLER, Glenreagh NSW 2450: For service to community health.

Mr Jose RELUNIA, Penrith NSW 2747: For service to the Filipino community of New South Wales.

Ms Seri Franceys RENKIN, Malvern VIC 3144: For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Mr Douglas Alan RENSHAW, Bicheno TAS 7215: For service to the community of Bicheno.

Mr John RESTUCCIA, Botany NSW 2019: For service to surf lifesaving.

Mr Nicholas John ROBERTS, Mount Martha VIC 3934: For service to the community of Mount Martha.

Mr Graeme John ROBERTSON, Kulin WA 6365: For service to the community of Kulin.

Ms Rebekah Sarah ROBERTSON, Bentleigh VIC 3204: For service to the trans and gender diverse community.

Mr Kerry A ROBINSON, Chatswood NSW 2067: For service to local government, and to town planning.

Dr Andrew Kenneth ROLLOND, Glenelg SA 5045: For service to medicine, and to local government.

Mr William Henry ROMANS, Mansfield VIC 3722: For service to the communities of Mansfield and Bonnie Doon.

Dr Kim Frances ROONEY, Launceston TAS 7250: For service to medicine.

Mrs Valerie Mary ROONEY, Boronia Heights QLD 4124: For service to war widows, and to the community of Logan.

Mr Ronald ROSENBERG, Belfield NSW 2191:For service to veterans, and to the community.

Mr Brian Stephen ROSENGARTEN, Brighton East VIC 3187: For service to community health.

The Reverend Albert William ROSIER, Galston NSW 2159: For service to the Uniting Church of Australia, and to the community.

Mr Bradley John ROSSITER, Surfside NSW 2536: For service to community of the Eurobodalla.

Mrs Tamara Eve (Timmy) RUBIN, St Kilda East VIC 3183: For service to the Jewish community of Melbourne.

Mr Adrian John RUMORE, Lyneham ACT 2602: For service to homeless youth, and to physiotherapy.

Mrs Geraldine Noreen RYAN, Mount Waverley VIC 3149: For service to Irish dancing.

Ms Julie RYAN, Ivanhoe East VIC 3079: For service to secondary education.

Ms Patricia Noeline SABINE, Rokeby TAS 7019: For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Ms Wendy Anne SACLIER, Curtin ACT 2605: For service to the creative arts, and to women.

Mr Michael Francis SAID, Montmorency VIC 3094: For service to accountancy, and to public sector governance.

Mr Dennis Eric SALES, Penrith NSW 2750: For service to tennis.

Ms Judith Anne SAMMUT, Doncaster VIC 3108: For service to community health.

Mr Tomas SANTAMARIA, Delahey VIC 3037: For service to volleyball.

Mrs Barbara Elaine SAX, Findon SA 5023: For service to the community.

Mr Gary SCHULZ, Tea Tree Gully SA 5091: For service to education, and to the community.

Mr Eric Ronald SCOTT, Drewvale QLD 4116: For service to the performing arts in Queensland.

Ms Katrina Anne-Marie SEDGWICK, VIC: For service to performing, screen, and visual arts administration.

Mr Robert Peter SELINGER, Eastwood NSW 2122: For service to the community, and to education.

Mr Terence William SHANNON, Inverloch VIC 3996: For service to the community.

Mrs Sam Michal SHARMAN, Toorak VIC 3142: For service to the Jewish community of Melbourne.

Mr Paul John SIGNORELLI, Blakehurst NSW 2221: For service to the hospitality sector, and to the community.

Ms Catherine Mary SIMMONDS, Preston VIC 3072: For service to the performing arts.

Dr Meg SIMMONS, Alice Springs NT 0870: For service to oral health in outback communities.

Ms Sheila Ellen SIMPSON, NSW: For service to nursing.

Mr Inderjit (Indy) SINGH, Pymble NSW 2073: For service to the international community through eye care programs.

Professor Sarva-Daman SINGH, QLD: For service to tertiary education, and to the community.

Mrs Lesley Grace SLATER, Mount Waverley VIC 3149: For service to people with a disability.

Mr Malcolm George SMALL, Coolbellup WA 6163: For service to youth, and to veterans.

Mr Barry Ronald SMITH, North Richmond NSW 2754: For service to local government, and to the community of Hunters Hill.

Mr Reginald Norman SMITH, Glen Iris VIC 3146: For service to youth through intercultural programs.

Mrs Suzanne SOFARNOS, Williamstown VIC 3016: For service to lacrosse.

Dr Samiul Joseph SORRENTI, Hunters Hill NSW 2110: For service to orthopaedic and sports medicine.

Mr Gregory Owen SPEED, Jamisontown NSW 2750: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Mrs Judith Anne SPEEDY, Mirboo North VIC 3871: For service to the community of Mirboo North.

Dr John STANISIC, Albany Creek QLD 4035: For service to conservation and the environment.

Ms Suzanne STANLEY, Docklands VIC 3008: For service to sport, and to the community.

Mr Arthur Joseph STANTON, Samson WA 6163: For service to veterans and their families.

The Honourable Roger Michael STEELE, Larrakeyah NT 0820: For service to the people and Legislative Assembly of the Northern Territory.

Mr Paul Michael STEWART, Williamstown VIC 3016: For service to the community, and to the performing arts.

Mr John Stewart STODDART, Islington NSW 2296: For service to the performing arts as a designer.

Mr Peter Telford STOKER, Jindalee QLD 4074: For service to the mining sector.

Ms Georgie Robertson STONE, Bentleigh VIC 3204: For service to the trans and gender diverse community.

Ms Jan SUTHERLAND, Semaphore Park SA 5019: For service to sport in South Australia.

Mr Khalil TARTAK, Greenacre NSW 2190: For service to the Lebanese community of New South Wales.

Ms Nenia Helen TAVROU, Ascot Vale VIC 3032: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mr Brian Keith TAYLOR, Kin Kin QLD 4571: For service to rural and remote communities, and as an author.

Mr Allan Garry TENNENT, Ascot QLD 4007: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Mr Patrick Daniel TESSIER, Caulfield South VIC 3162: For service to charitable organisations.

Ms Gillian THOMAS, Kensington NSW 2033: For service to community health, particularly to people with polio.

Mrs Janet Iris THOMAS, Chapel Hill QLD 4069: For service to youth through the Girls Brigade.

Mr Anthony James THOMPSON, Marysville VIC 3779: For service to the community of Marysville.

Ms Christine Irene THOMPSON, Furnissdale WA 6210: For service to local government, and to the community of the Murray shire.

Mr Murray Hamilton THOMPSON, Sandringham VIC 3191: For service to the people and Parliament of Victoria.

Mr John Charles THORNTON, North Fremantle WA 6159: For service to the performing arts, and to the community.

Mr Leslie John THRELFO ESM, Berridale NSW 2628: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Mr Phillip Anthony TITTERTON, Mosman NSW 2088: For service to rowing.

Mr Robert Charles TITTERTON, NSW: For service to music through orchestras and ensembles.

Ms Kate TORNEY, Melbourne VIC 3070: For service to the broadcast media, and to the cultural sector.

Mr Malcolm John TOWLE, Kingswood NSW 2747: For service to the community through emergency response organisations.

Dr Mark TREDINNICK, Bowral NSW 2576: For service to literature, and to education.

Mr Alfred Robert TREGEAR, Doncaster East VIC 3109: For service to Australian rules football.

The Reverend Father Christos TRIANDAFYLLOU, Sans Souci NSW 2219: For service to the Greek Orthodox community of Belmore.

Dr Andrew James TRIDGELL, Griffith ACT 2603: For service to information technology.

Ms Jane TURNER, Elwood VIC 3184: For service to the performing arts as a writer, actor and comedian.

The Reverend Dr Jennifer Gibson TURNER, Watermans Bay WA 6020: For service to the Baptist Church, and to Churches of Christ.

Mr Vernon Joseph TURNER, Armidale NSW 2350: For service to hockey.

Dr Robin Katherine UPPILL, Hawthorndene SA 5051: For service to orienteering.

Mr David VAN NUNEN, NSW: For service to the visual arts.

Mr Daniele VELCICH, Blacktown NSW 2148: For service to the Italian and Croatian communities of Blacktown.

Mrs Dorothy Fay VICKERY, Guyra NSW 2365: For service to local government, and to the community of Guyra.

Mr Adam Charles VOGES, East Perth WA 6004: For service to cricket.

Mrs Joan Rosemary VON BIBRA, Sandy Bay TAS 7005: For service to education, and to professional organisations.

Mr Peter James WALLACE, Henley Beach SA 5022: For service to education, and to the community.

Mr Peter James WALSH, Beaumaris VIC 3193: For service to the Catholic Church in Victoria, and to business.

Mr Robert Richard WALTON, Red Cliffs VIC 3496: For service to education, and to the community.

Mr William George WARBURTON, North Tamworth NSW 2340: For service to the community of Tamworth.

Mr John Sydney WAREHAM, Springfield NSW 2250: For service to aged welfare, and to the community.

Mrs Jacqueline WARNER, ACT: For service to youth through Scouts.

Mrs Vicki WARREN, Maryborough QLD 4650: For service to softball, and to hockey.

Mrs Esther Meryl WATSON, Belgrave Heights VIC 3160: For service to the community of the Dandenong Ranges.

Pastor Francis James WATSON, Belgrave Heights VIC 3160: For service to the community of the Dandenong Ranges.

Mrs Jocelyn Yvonne WATSON, Newstead TAS 7250: For service to the community of Launceston.

Miss Beverley (Jean) WEAVER, Nundah QLD 4012: For service to conservation and the environment, and to the community.

Mr Christopher John WEBB, Manchester Square NSW 2577: For service to horticulture, particularly through botanic gardens.

Ms Emma WEBB, Port Adelaide SA 5015: For service to the performing arts, particularly in Port Adelaide.

Mr David George WEIL, Glen Iris VIC 3146: For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mr Garry Keith WELLINGTON, Tarlee SA 5411: For service to veterans and their families.

Ms Olive WELLINGTON, Hopetoun VIC 3396: For service to the community of Hopetoun.

Mrs Adira Yael WERDIGER, Caulfield North VIC 3161: For service to the Jewish community of Victoria.

Dr John Milton WETTENHALL, Rosevears TAS 7277: For service to the international community through water, sanitation and medical programs.

Mr Edmund John WHEELER, Flynn ACT 2615: For service to the community through road safety initiatives.

Mr Alan William WHIMP, Brookfield QLD 4069: For service to people with a disability and their carers.

Mrs Tanya Maree WHITEHOUSE, Camden NSW 2570: For service to the community through social welfare initiatives.

Mr Robert John WILDERMUTH, Hendra QLD 4011: For service to the building and construction industry.

Mr Graeme Roy WILLIAMS, Euroa VIC 3666: For service to local government, and to the community of the Strathbogie shire.

Mr Gregory Wayne WILLIAMS, Bongaree QLD 4507: For service to public administration in Queensland.

Dr Peter George WILLIAMS, Campbell ACT 2612: For service to community health, and to medical education.

Mr Peter John WILLIAMS, Eaglemont VIC 3084: For service to maritime history.

Dr Treve WILLIAMS, Elizabeth Bay NSW 2011: For service to veterinary science.

Mr Bruce Anthony WILSON, Seacliff Park SA 5049: For service to conservation and the environment.

Mr Edwin James WILSON, Crows Nest NSW 2065: For service to the visual arts, and to the community.

Mrs Elizabeth WILSON, Lang Lang VIC 3984: For service to the community of Lang Lang.

Mr Michael John WILSON, Riverview NSW 2066: For service to community health, particularly to diabetes research.

Mr Paul Clifford WILSON, Oatlands TAS 7120: For service to the community of Oatlands.

Mr Guy Alan WINSHIP, Belrose NSW 2085: For service to the community through social welfare organisations.

Mrs Julie WOMERSLEY, NSW: For service to lawn bowls.

Mr Neville WOMERSLEY, NSW: For service to lawn bowls.

Ms Carole Joy WOODS, Camberwell VIC 3124: For service to community history.

Dr David WORKMAN, East Melbourne VIC 3001: For service to ophthalmology, and to international relations.

Professor Clare Alice WRIGHT, VIC: For service to literature, and to historical research.

Mr Wei Quan XU, Mont Albert North VIC 3129: For service to the Chinese community of Melbourne, and to football.

Mrs Lexie Eileen YOUNG, Deloraine TAS 7304: For service to the community of Deloraine.

Mr James Siang-Chung YU, Lane Cove NSW 2066: For service to the Chinese community of New South Wales.

Mr Manfred John ZABINSKAS, Trentham East VIC 3458: For service to animal welfare.

Ms Irena Antonina ZDANOWICZ, Kew VIC 3101: For service to the visual arts as a curator.

Mr Michael John ZEKULICH, South Perth WA 6151: For service to print journalism, and as an author.

Mrs Eleftheria (Victoria) ZOGRAFOS, QLD: For service to the multicultural community of Queensland.

Mr Toufic Thomas Saadeldine ZREIKA, Illawong NSW 2234: For service to the community, to local government, and to the law.

Lieutenant General Gregory Charles BILTON AM CSC, NSW: For distinguished service in the appointments of Deputy Commanding General of the United States Army in the Pacific, Deputy Chief of Joint Operations and Commander Forces Command.

Captain Warren James BAIRSTOW CSC RAN, ACT: For exceptional service to the Royal Australian Navy in the field of command and leadership.

Captain Shane Andrew CRAIG RAN, NSW: For exceptional performance of duty in Royal Australian Navy command and management positions.

Brigadier Michael Charles ASHLEIGH, ACT: For exceptional service as Director Logistics – Army, Director General Strategic Logistics and Commander Australian Army Cadets.

Lieutenant Colonel Alyson Marie AULIFF, QLD: For exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in malaria research.

Colonel Nicholas James FOXALL, QLD: For exceptional service in command and leadership and significantly enhancing the operational effects and capabilities of the Australian Defence Force.

Major General Andrew William FREEMAN, ACT: For exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force as Commander 17th Brigade, Director General Land Operations, and Director Logistics – Army.

Brigadier Stephen John JOBSON CSC, NSW: For exceptional service as Commandant Army Recruit Training Centre, Commander 16th Aviation Brigade and Commander Joint Task Force 646.

Colonel Andrew John MCBARON, NSW: For exceptional service as the Director of Officer Career Management – Army, Career Adviser for General Service Officer Lieutenant Colonels, and Staff Officer Grade One Establishments.

Air Commodore Wendy BLYTH, ACT: For exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in C-130J Super Hercules sustainment reform; and in P-8A Poseidon capability development and system sustainment.

Air Commodore Philip Stephen GORDON, ACT: For exceptional service in aerospace capability development, air combat preparedness and operations management and control for the Australian Defence Force.

Group Captain Leanne Patricia LEE, NSW: For exceptional service in airworthiness practice, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter operational certification, and E-7A Airborne Early Warning and Control sustainment for the Australian Defence Force.

Air Commodore Kenneth John ROBINSON CSC, NSW: For exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in international engagement, personnel management and administration, and combat support development and sustainment.

Air Commodore Gerald Anthony VAN LEEUWEN CSM, ACT: For exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in aerospace capability development, major capital acquisition, and air combat sustainment.

Chief Petty Officer Raechelle Nadine HENDERSON, ACT: For meritorious service in leadership, and advancement of the service as a Naval Police Coxswain.

Warrant Officer Anthony Donald O’RILEY, WA: For meritorious service to improving the capability levels and wellbeing of Navy Submarine Force People.

Commander Richard John SINGLETON CSM RAN, NSW: For meritorious service to the Australian Defence Force in the fields of exercise and operational planning and the introduction into service of naval capabilities.

Commander Benjamin Brian SPURGIN RAN, NSW: For meritorious performance of duty as a Navy Legal Advisor and instructor.

Warrant Officer Class One Joshua Paul ANDREWS, ACT: For meritorious service in achievement and exceptional commitment to the continuous advancement of Army’s Geospatial Intelligence capability.

Captain John Thomas LAND, NSW: For meritorious service as the Army Conservator, Australian Army History Unit, in support of the protection of Army’s heritage.

Warrant Officer Class One Brian Geoffrey MOORE, QLD: For meritorious performance of duty in personnel management, instructional leadership, executive events coordination, and ceremonial event management in the Australian Defence Force.

Warrant Officer Class One Roger John READ, NSW: For meritorious service as the Information Systems Engineer, Force Installation Team 31 from 2017 to 2019.

Warrant Officer Class One Andrew Peter SHORE CSM, Campbell ACT 2612: For meritorious service as the Regimental Sergeant Major of the 3rd Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment; and the Royal Military College – Duntroon, and as a Career Advisor in the Directorate of Soldier Career Management – Army.

Warrant Officer Class One Julie Anne WHITTAKER, NSW: For meritorious service as the Senior Technical Trade Warrant Officer and Career Advisor for Army Ammunition Technicians.

Warrant Officer Rudolf William VITASZ, NSW: For meritorious service to the Australian Defence Force in leadership and cultural development.

Warrant Officer Benjamin Robert WRIGHT, ACT: For meritorious service in personnel recognition administration, major public relations initiatives, and organisational development in the Royal Australian Air Force.

Mr Hugo Wallace WEAVING, Darlinghurst NSW 1300: For distinguished service to the performing arts as an actor, and as a mentor of young writers, directors and film makers.

Dr Robyn WILLIAMS AM, Rozelle NSW 2039: For distinguished service to science as a journalist, radio presenter and author, and to education.

Mrs Elisabeth Margaret NEWMAN, Middle Park VIC 3206: For significant service to women at the national and international level.

Mr Roland Sylvester PEELMAN, Glebe NSW 2037: For significant service to music.

Ms Constance Kimberly SEAGRAM, Launceston TAS 7250: For significant service to tourism, and to business, in Tasmania.

Mr Glenn Barrie SHORROCK, Darlinghurst NSW 2010: For significant service to the performing arts as a singer, songwriter and entertainer.

Ms Helen Patricia OXENHAM, Cumberland Park SA 5041: For service to the community through social welfare initiatives and advocacy.

Ms Brenda Jean RAYNER, Kingswood SA 5062: For service to music.

Mrs Fay Patricia RICHARDS, Chirnside Park VIC 3116: For service to people with a disability.

Dr Chaoyi WEI: For service to international relations.