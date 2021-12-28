The complete list of Scottish public holidays for 2022, as well as how to get 45 days off by booking only 19 days.

The full list of Scottish public holidays for 2022, as well as how to get 45 days off by only booking 19 days.

If you’re planning on taking some time off next year, it’s worth double-checking the bank holiday dates to make the most of your vacation.

The good news is that you can take over a month off work by using just 19 days of annual leave.

Christmas is over, and New Year’s Day is approaching.

We will soon welcome the year 2022, which will hopefully be a better year than the previous two.

New Year’s Day is, of course, the first holiday of 2022, but there is only one public holiday left this year, which is today (December 28), as it is a replacement for Boxing Day.

This is because December 26 is a National Bank Holiday, but it fell on a Sunday this year.

The holiday is then moved to the following Tuesday because it falls during the weekend.

If Christmas Day falls on a Saturday, it is rescheduled for the following Monday.

There are a lot of dates to look forward to this year, but one more has been added, and it has to do with the Queen.

The extra date will be June 3 to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which will be celebrated over a four-day period.

Even better, by using just 19 days of annual leave in 2022, you can get 45 days off work.

So, when are the rest of 2021 and all of 2022 bank holidays?

New Year’s Day (substitute day) is January 3rd (Monday).

Tuesday, January 4 (substitute day): Tuesday, January 2 (substitute day)

Friday, April 15th is Good Friday.

The 2nd of May (Monday) is a public holiday in the United Kingdom.

Spring bank holiday on June 2 (Thursday).

Friday, June 3 (Platinum Jubilee bank holiday)

Monday, August 1st: Summer bank holiday

Wednesday, November 30th: St Andrew’s Day

Boxing Day falls on the 26th of December (Monday).

Christmas Day (substitute day) is December 27th (Tuesday).

On Monday, January 3, 2022, the first bank holiday of the year will be observed.

You could get a total of nine days off if you take off January 4, 5, 6, and 7.

The same is true for April bank holidays, which means if you book April 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22 as.

