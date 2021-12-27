For New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022, here is a complete list of supermarket opening hours.

For New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022, here’s a complete list of supermarket opening hours.

The supermarkets that will be open on New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022 are listed below.

Here’s a list of all the supermarkets and their hours of operation in case you’ve run out of holiday treats or need to stock up on more essentials to ring in 2022.

Now that Christmas is over (and only 52 weeks until we do it all over again), many people will be looking forward to Hogmanay.

We’ve compiled a list of all the important supermarket hours from December 27 to January 1 with less than a week until the new year.

Due to a variety of factors such as staff shortages, local opening hours may vary, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the store you’re visiting.

However, during the Hogmanay holiday season, general recommendations for store opening hours are consistent.

With the big day approaching, here’s a handy list of supermarket opening hours for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and the rest of the week:

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, December 27th.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28th

6 a.m., Wednesday, December 29

– At ten o’clock

December 30 (Thursday) from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 31 (Friday).

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, January 1st (New Year’s Day).

Here is where you can find out what time your local store is open.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, December 27th

Tuesday, December 28th, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29th.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, December 30th.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (December 31).

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY, JANUARY 1): CLOSED

You can find out what time your local store is open by clicking on this link.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, December 27th.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 28th.

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29

7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday, December 30.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31).

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 1 (New Year’s Day).

Find out what hours your local store is open here.

Monday, December 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 28th

8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, December 29th

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 30th

6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

On January 1st (Saturday), we will be closed for New Year’s Day.

Most Tesco Extras will be open on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Here is where you can find out what time your local store is open.

