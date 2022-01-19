The conflict in northern Ethiopia has deprived residents of basic health services, according to the Red Cross.

Residents with chronic illnesses are dying on a daily basis in Amhara, according to a humanitarian organization, and patients in Tigray are receiving expired medicine.

NAIROBI, Kenya; ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Residents in the Amhara, Afar, and Tigray regions, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), are in need of basic health services.

According to the ICRC, residents in northern Ethiopia have been the hardest hit by the year-long conflict, with chronic illness patients dying in some cases.

It bemoaned the alarming lack of basic health services, medicine, and medical equipment in the country.

“Medical supplies are in short supply, and infrastructure has been severely damaged in some cases,” says the report.

According to Micha Wedekind, the ICRC’s country director in the affected areas, “this makes access to health care extremely difficult, depriving people of the essentials they require to survive.”

“Due to a lack of medicines, some hospitals in Amhara have closed.”

Every day, people with chronic diseases die, and women give birth at home because health facilities are inoperable and often without electricity or water.”

Blockade by the government

Last Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) joined other Ethiopian aid organizations in condemning the government’s blockade on health aid to Tigray.

Ethiopia has been preventing health supplies from reaching Tigray since July, according to the UN health organization.

It has repeatedly called for urgent and unhindered access to deliver health supplies to the people of Tigray, where federal forces are fighting the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which once dominated Ethiopian politics for 14 months, according to a statement to Anadolu Agency.

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the government is blocking aid to the rebellious Tigray region.

Ethiopia denied obstructing deliveries and accused the World Health Organization and other organizations of ignoring the plight of war victims in the north.

During its occupation of the Amhara and Afar regions last month, the TPLF was accused by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health of looting and vandalizing “a total of 2,921 health centers.”

The allegations are denied by the TPLF.

The situation in Tigray

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), patients in Tigray are experiencing severe shortages of medicine and medical equipment, putting their lives at risk.

