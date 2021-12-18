The conflict in Ukraine is discussed by top Russian and US diplomats.

Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken meet on the sidelines of the OSCE meeting in Stockholm to discuss security issues.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, and Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, met in Stockholm on Thursday to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov and Blinken made it clear at the start of the meeting, which was streamed live on the sidelines of the OSCE conference in Stockholm, that the Ukrainian settlement would be a priority.

Lavrov stated that Russia is interested in collaborating with the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict in accordance with the Normandy Format’s steps (Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine).

“We’d like to collaborate on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.”

“Our American colleagues have repeatedly stated that they want to assist without destroying the Normandy format by restoring a separate dialogue channel that existed under the previous administration,” he said.

Lavrov acknowledged that tensions in Europe have been rising recently, but added that the only way to normalize the situation is to find a balance of interests.

“I have no doubt that the only way out of the current state of crisis – which is truly tense – is to find a balance of interests, which I hope we will do today,” he said.

He stated that Russia does not want any conflicts, but that its response to NATO’s continued expansion will be to protect its legitimate security interests.

“Let us not forget the OSCE’s (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) and the Russia-NATO Council’s repeatedly stated principle of security indivisibility, which states that no one should strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others.”

And NATO’s continued eastward advance will undoubtedly affect our fundamental security interests,” he added.

Regarding bilateral Russian-US relations, Lavrov stated that one of the issues that can be resolved quickly is the problems faced by Russian and American diplomats in Russia.

The United States is “extremely concerned” about Russia’s plans.

Antony Blinken, for one, reiterated the United States’ desire for a stable and predictable relationship with Russia.

“However, we have expressed our deep concerns in recent weeks.”

