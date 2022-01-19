Trending
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The connections between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are ‘horrifically ill advised,’ according to a minister.

According to the minister, Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are “horrifically ill advised.”

James Heappey, the Armed Forces Minister, believes the Duke of York has presented the Royal Family with “enormous challenges.”

As the Queen’s son faces a court battle in the United States over sexual assault allegations, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey slammed the Duke of York for making “horrifically ill advised” associations.

It comes after a new documentary shed new light on Prince Andrew’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted of sex trafficking.

“My personal reflection is that his associations are horrifically ill advised, and he has caused enormous challenges for the Royal Family in a year when we should be celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s extraordinary service as she approaches her Platinum Jubilee,” Mr Heappey told LBC radio.

“I am also a Crown minister, and any further comment that might risk being too colorful would be inappropriate for me,” he added.

After reports that Her Majesty will be awarding the award to all members of the Royal Family, Mr Heappey was asked if he thought Prince Andrew should receive a Jubilee medal from the Queen.

“I believe that is a matter for Her Majesty the Queen to decide who receives medals,” he said.

To commemorate the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals will be presented on February 6th.

Serving front-line members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services, and the Armed Forces will receive the special commemorative medal as a token of the nation’s gratitude.

Despite their military affiliations being removed, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are expected to receive the Platinum Jubilee medals next month.

Following his failure to have his sexual assault case dismissed in court, the Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military titles and royal patronages.

After announcing his decision to step down from royal duties, Prince Harry lost his military titles.

Virginia Giuffre has filed a civil suit against Andrew, alleging that she was forced to have sex with the royal.

