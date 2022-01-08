The Conservatives are 16 points behind Labour in the red wall, as voters shun Boris Johnson, who is embroiled in a scandal.

According to a new Deltapoll poll, the Conservatives may find it difficult to keep the seats they won in 2019.

According to a new poll, the Conservatives now trail Labour by 16 points in the key “red wall” seats that swung the last general election.

According to the Deltapoll survey, voters who live in newly won Conservative constituencies are more likely than the general public to have switched their support from Boris Johnson to Sir Keir Starmer.

If a general election were held now, nearly half of those polled – 49% – would vote Labour, compared to 33% who would vote Conservative.

In the country as a whole, the margin is 40-35 percent.

The majority of the 58 seats won by the Conservatives in 2019 were part of the so-called “red wall,” ex-industrial seats in the Midlands and North of England that had voted for Labour for decades.

The Prime Minister is expected to lose his job in the coming year, according to the majority of voters in those seats, with only 24% believing he will still be in No 10 by the end of 2021.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents believe Mr Johnson violated Covid-19 rules, and two-thirds believe he should resign if this is proven.

The Conservative leader also received generally low marks for his handling of the economy: 53% said they did not trust Mr Johnson to grow the economy, and 67% doubted he would succeed in “leveling up.”

Only 12% of those polled believe their financial situation has improved since the Conservatives came to power.

“The Conservative victory in 2019 was due, in no small part, to winning over voters in seats where the party had not previously been successful,” Deltapoll’s Joe Twyman told the Mail on Sunday.

The data, on the other hand, show how difficult it will be for Boris Johnson to hold on to the seats he won in 2019.”