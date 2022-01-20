The Conservatives hope that giving Boris Johnson a long farewell will make his replacement’s job easier, but this is a risky strategy.

They are oblivious to the fact that the next few months could be damaging to Boris Johnson’s potential successors as well.

Although a minority of Conservative MPs may have become sufficiently enraged by the various scandals emanating from Downing Street and alarmed enough by the party’s slide in the polls to trigger a confidence vote (just 15% of Tory MPs need to send a letter calling for one), it is far less likely that a majority of Tory MPs are ready or willing to vote against the Prime Minister by the time you read this.

It’s not that only 15% of Conservative MPs believe the Prime Minister and the party have been harmed by the Partygate revelations.

It’s not as if 85% of Conservatives believe Sue Gray’s report will sufficiently exonerate Johnson to quell public outrage and allow them to “draw a line” under the story.

Indeed, many Conservatives believe Gray’s report will exacerbate rather than alleviate the situation.

“Anything that doesn’t throw the book at the PM will be perceived as a whitewash, and thus a disaster for him,” one MP told me.

“Anything that throws the book at the PM is a disaster.”

Despite this, Johnson’s position is more secure than it was at the start of the week, despite widespread doubt about the government’s ability to overcome any of the larger policy challenges ahead, such as rising living costs or pressures on the NHS.

One reason is that, regardless of who is in charge, the next few months appear to be very painful for the government.

There is a budget due on March 23, a tax increase set to take effect in April, rising energy costs, and more stories about illicit parties at the heart of government are likely to emerge.

On Wednesday, one Conservative MP told me that a change of leadership is pointless if the new leader is immediately overwhelmed.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

The Tories hope a long goodbye for Boris Johnson would mean an easier time for his replacement, but it’s risky