The Conservatives’ low-cost credit deal with voters is in jeopardy, but it isn’t enough to give Labour the election.

Yes, voters agreed to a worsening of public services in exchange for a higher standard of living for the majority of private citizens.

Keir Starmer avoids comparing himself to previous Labour leaders, but he does mention Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson, and Tony Blair in his speeches.

Because they are the only three Labour Party leaders to win a general election since the war.

When pressed for comparisons to the three or other leaders, he insists that the comparison is impossible to make directly due to the changing times.

To an extent, this is correct.

When Attlee was gaining his majority, the radio was the dominant broadcast medium.

In the age of television, the next Labour government took power.

And most British households only had five channels on their television in 2005, when Labour won an election (and given the patchy reception available on Channel 5, it was more like four and a half).

In 1945, 1964, and 1997, society and the economy were in very different places than they are today.

However, there are some key similarities: the first is that the Labour Party generally wins elections when enough people are convinced, whether through events or the Labour Party’s own deliberate activity, that the country is in a bad state and that the spending taps should be turned on rather than off.

Labour often campaigns on promises to lead national renewal projects, and the appeal of that proposal is based on the average British citizen believing that, yes, the country could use a lick of paint.

That’s one of the reasons why Keir Starmer’s main point in his speech this week was that the United Kingdom is a great country in need of (and lacking) a great government.

It’s one of the reasons why, in 2019, the Conservative Party pledged to spend more money on health, law enforcement, and education in order to quell any public desire for a shift in policy.

It’s also the primary reason for the impending cost-of-living crisis, which is being fueled by inflationary pressures in the energy market as well as global trends.

