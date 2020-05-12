The Constitutional Council validates the law extending the state of health emergency but censors two provisions

The Constitutional Council, in Paris. FRED DE NOYELLE / GODONG / PHOTONONSTOP

The Constitutional Council validated, Monday, May 11, the main part of the law extending the state of health emergency adopted by the Parliament on Saturday, May 9. He had been seized by the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Senate, Gérard Larcher, as well as by more than 60 deputies and 60 senators, mainly from the ranks of the left.

Apart from reservations regarding the interpretation of certain points in the text of the law, the constitutional judges censured the methods of quarantine and placement in solitary confinement as well as, for the bodies responsible for social support, access to the data of the information system for “tracing” of people affected by Covid-19.

The Constitutional Council, which had not had to rule on the law of 23 March 2020 establishing a state of health emergency, did not automatically raise any question of conformity with the Constitution apart from the provisions which it had been seized. He thus dismissed, in fact, the observations that may have been made by associations or organizations acting in defense of individual freedoms, such as the League for Human Rights, the Syndicat de la magistrature or the Syndicat des Avocats de France , which challenged provisions extending the Prime Minister’s health police powers, such as closing or regulating the opening of meeting places or limiting gatherings to groups of up to 10 people.

The mandatory quarantine of people coming from abroad or arriving in Corsica censored

Also challenged, the provisions concerning the quarantine or isolation of people entering the national territory or arriving in Corsica or in an overseas community, without intervention of the judicial judge, for a period of fourteen days renewable at most a month. The Board has determined that they constitute “Custodial measures” and censored them. He recalled that “Individual liberty can only be held to be safeguarded if the judge intervenes as soon as possible”. The legal regime implemented by the law of 23 March and which was to exist, at the latest, until 1er June, is thus censored.

Perhaps the most controversial was section 6 of the law, creating an information system to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic. For his opponents, he poses ethical problems with regard to medical confidentiality and respect for privacy. For constitutional judges, this system “Pursues the constitutional value objective of health protection”. However, by attaching this decision to a reservation of interpretation and a restriction concerning the field of persons likely to have access to this data without the consent of the interested party. Organizations that provide social support for these people will not be able to access it. The Council ensured that the data extracted from these future files and used for epidemiological monitoring and research on the Covid-19 would be redacted from the contact information (e-mail, telephone number) of the persons registered in this file. The Parliament had planned only the suppression of the name, first name and address in particular.

Finally, the highly contested article 1er of the text, aimed at strengthening the legal protection of elected officials in the context of the state of health emergency, could not escape the eyes of the constitutional judges. For the Constitutional Council, “The contested provisions do not differ from those of ordinary law and apply in the same way to any person who has committed an act likely to constitute an unintentional criminal fault”. Clearly, this article which has aroused so much debate and political controversy only reminds the common law. It does not add much and applies in the same way to elected officials and to any other decision-maker, otherwise it would have been vitiated by a breach of the principle of equality before criminal law.

