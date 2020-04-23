The Constitutional Court: “The political power cannot control the circulation of ideas”

Freedom of expression has a “peculiar institutional dimension” as it is a guarantee for the “formation and existence of a free public opinion”, which makes it “one of the pillars of a free and democratic society”. This is ensured by the doctrine of the Constitutional Court, which has to recurrently rule on the limits of this fundamental right when it invades other rights.

A hypothetical intervention by the Government in search of information that could cause “social stress or disaffection to the institutions of the State” –in the words of the Chief of the General Staff of the Civil Guard before rectifying– would suppose an attack on freedom of expression that the organ of guarantees does not cover.

In the last judgment that the TC has issued in relation to this matter (the acquittal of the Def singer with Dos César Strawberry), the magistrates appealed to their own doctrine to highlight the need for freedom of expression “to enjoy a wide channel for the exchange of ideas and opinions, generous enough so that it can operate without narrowness, shyness or fear ».

“The value of pluralism and the need for the free exchange of ideas as a substratum of the representative democratic system impede any activity of the public powers tending to control, select, or seriously determine the mere public circulation of ideas or doctrines”, the TC noted last February 25.

In that same resolution, in which he revoked a sentence of one year in prison by the Supreme Court, the magistrates even highlighted the risks derived from the use of criminal law in the state response to an eventual over-exercise of freedom of expression. He warned of the “disproportion” that going through this route could entail and the “discouragement effect that this can generate”.

The behavior of the artist whose freedom of expression was protected by the TC within the framework of “political criticism” is even more serious than a discredit campaign towards any State institution would suppose, since the tweets of the former did incur a crime: exalting terrorism and humiliation of victims.

Strawberry had posted very harsh phrases on Twitter regarding some political personalities. Of the former president of the Community of Madrid, he said, for example, that “Aguirre’s uncompromising fascism makes even the Grapo long for.” Concerning the presence in the Vox candidacy of José Antonio Ortega Lara, kidnapped by ETA in 1996, he said that “he would have to be kidnapped now.”

“The constitutional imperative of respect for freedom of expression categorically prevents drawing criminal conclusions from these elements without also considering the fact that the said tweets are liable to be interpreted as a product of critical intentionality in the political and social field to persons who held the status of public figures (…) », said the TC. In his opinion, the limits to which the right to freedom of expression is subject should always be weighed “with exquisite rigor”, given the preferential position that freedom of expression occupies, when this freedom conflicts with other fundamental rights or interests of significant social and political importance.

“Ideological control”

In statements to ABC, Professor of Constitutional Law José Manuel Vera Santos alludes to that “institutional dimension” that the TC grants to this right. “Either you are with freedom of expression or you are against it; there are no middle terms here », he says. In his opinion, trying to censor content is a “clear attack on the legal and political foundations of a democratic state.”

Vera Santos denounces that through the “stick and the carrot” the Executive wants to impose an “ideological control” by intimidating society. «You cannot get into bed, in the opinion of every citizen; This cannot be a Big Brother in which you control what you think, “denounces the lawyer. Vera stresses that regardless of criminal law and conduct that may be criminal (and that must be brought to the attention of a judge), goals cannot be brought to this field. .