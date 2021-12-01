The construction of an apartment building in Dauphin County will start soon.

A new apartment building in Dauphin County will be built soon.

A new apartment building in Steelton is expected to begin construction within the next week.

Steel Works Apartments will be located between 102 and 230 N Front St. in the Steel Works complex.

There will be 67 apartments and first-floor retail in the 20,000-square-foot structure.

When finished, the six-acre site will have four standalone buildings totaling more than 60,000 square feet of space.

In April, a Dollar General opened on the property.

The 15,000-square-foot SeniorLIFE facility is expected to open early next year.

From 1910 Manada St. in Harrisburg, SeniorLIFE is relocating.

SeniorLIFE Harrisburg opened its doors just four years ago.

However, it is moving due to the upcoming widening of Interstate 83 in the area.

Lower-income seniors can access home and community-based healthcare through LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly) programs, which are funded by Medicare and Medicaid.

For people aged 55 and up, the LIFE program provides medical care and supportive services.

Jonathan Bowser, managing partner of the project’s developer, Integrated Development Partners, hopes to announce a medical tenant by the end of the year.

The borough of Steelton has received land from Integrated Development Partners for what will be known as “The Brickyard at Emuel Powell Jr Park,” a site for future gatherings, open space, and entertainment for the community to host community events and festivals.

The park’s design and construction will begin in the spring, according to the company.

Bowser’s grandfather, Emuel Powell Jr., 91, was a long-time Steelton resident and activist.

The complex, which is across the street from borough hall and in front of endless rows of old steel mills, was purchased by Integrated Development Partners in 2018 and construction began last year.

–Biz Buzz

Daniel Urie can be found on Twitter (@DanielUrie2018) and Facebook (@DanielUrie2018).